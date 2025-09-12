Higher taxes won't help renters buy homes

The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) has strongly rejected claims by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation that tax hikes on landlords will help tenants to buy homes.

In our response we also argue that the available statistical evidence (from Rightmove and many other organisations) shows how the private rented sector still suffers from a chronic supply and demand crisis.

Responding to analysis by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation that suggests tax hikes on the private rented sector have benefited first time-buyers, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:

“The idea that higher taxes are good for renters is simply not correct.

“Both the former head of the Institute for Fiscal Studies and the current Housing Minister agree that tax policy affects rent levels. It is not clear how higher taxes, leading to higher rents, makes it easier for tenants to save for a home of their own.

“Despite some modest improvements in supply, there are still an average of 11 renters chasing every home to rent according to Rightmove. Further tax hikes will serve only to dampen investment in the sector, undermine tenant choice and push rents even higher.

“For millions of people, the private rented sector is vital for ensuring they have a place to call home. Rather than more piecemeal tax grabs, the Government should use the tax system more strategically.

“We need tax policies that encourage long-term investment in new decent quality rental housing, supports investment in energy efficiency improvements, and incentivises responsible private landlords to bring long-term empty homes back into use.

“That’s how we expand supply, drive up standards, and ease pressure on renters.”

Notes: