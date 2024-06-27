Highest ever recorded rough sleeping numbers in London

Figures released today by CHAIN and the GLA demonstrate that tackling homelessness must be a top priority for the incoming government next Friday.

The CHAIN annual report 2023-24 released this morning confirms that 11,993 were seen sleeping rough in London during the year – a 19% increase on 2022-23. This is the highest figure on record surpassing all previous spikes in rough sleeping in the capital.

Rick Henderson, CEO at Homeless Link, the membership body for frontline homelessness services in England said: