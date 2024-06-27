Homeless Link
Highest ever recorded rough sleeping numbers in London
Figures released today by CHAIN and the GLA demonstrate that tackling homelessness must be a top priority for the incoming government next Friday.
The CHAIN annual report 2023-24 released this morning confirms that 11,993 were seen sleeping rough in London during the year – a 19% increase on 2022-23. This is the highest figure on record surpassing all previous spikes in rough sleeping in the capital.
Rick Henderson, CEO at Homeless Link, the membership body for frontline homelessness services in England said:
“The appalling rise in rough sleeping in London over the past year clearly shows that the next government must act decisively to address this crisis, both in the capital and across the country. It cannot continue to kick the can down the road.
“Instead, it must put create a cross government plan to prevent rough sleeping and homelessness through delivering genuinely affordable and secure homes quickly, whilst making sure there are diverse range of properly funded homelessness services to help people address the root causes of their destitution and move on from rough sleeping for good.”
