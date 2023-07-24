Welsh Government
|Printable version
Highlight of rural calendar begins as we look ahead to future of farming – Lesley Griffiths
The Royal Welsh Show is the highlight of the rural calendar and is the ideal place to continue discussions and conversations about securing a resilient future for farming and our rural communities, Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths said yesterday.
With the historic Agriculture (Wales) Bill passed, and expected to receive Royal Assent during the summer, and work under way for the consultation on the Sustainable Farming Scheme towards the end of the year, the main themes of the Welsh Government’s presence at the show will look towards the future.
There will also be a focus on responsible dog ownership, with information available on animal welfare.
Looking ahead to the show Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths yesterday said:
This is a key time for the agriculture industry and our rural communities as we move towards the Sustainable Farming Scheme. We will consult on the scheme towards the end of this year, with the final scheme announced in 2024.
By working together we have a once in a lifetime opportunity to design a scheme which is right for our farmers and for Wales. I want to keep farmers on the land, producing food sustainably, while dealing with the climate and nature emergencies.
The show gives us the opportunity to continue with our discussions and debates on the future, and for farmers to provide their valuable input.
I would encourage everyone to call into the Welsh Government pavilion to find out more about our plans for the future of farming in Wales.
I’d like to wish the Royal Welsh organisers well as they embark on yet another world-class event which is attended and loved by thousands.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/highlight-rural-calendar-begins-we-look-ahead-future-farming-lesley-griffiths
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Seven things you may not know about Wales’ new 20mph default speed limit24/07/2023 11:25:00
Wales became the first UK nation to pass legislation to lower the default national speed limit on residential roads and busy pedestrian streets from 30mph to 20mph when the Senedd voted in favour in July 2022.
Interim agri-environment scheme announced for 202424/07/2023 09:15:00
An agri-environment scheme to support protection of habitats on agricultural land is to be introduced from 1 January 2024 until the beginning of the Sustainable Farming Scheme in 2025, the Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.
Minister visits Pembrokeshire islands as concern over wild bird flu outbreak grows21/07/2023 11:25:00
Climate Change Minister Julie James visited Ramsey and Grassholm Island today off the coast of Pembrokeshire to assess the scale of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) which is affecting wild sea bird colonies around the UK.
New data published on Land Transaction Tax across Wales20/07/2023 14:05:00
The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) has today published its latest annual statistics for Land Transaction Tax (LTT).
Welsh Government response to latest NHS Wales performance data – May and June 202320/07/2023 11:05:00
The Welsh Government has responded to the latest NHS Performance data published today (20 July).
Wales and Cornwall to work together on mutual interests19/07/2023 11:05:00
The Welsh Government and Cornwall Council have signed an agreement to work closely together on shared areas of interest.
High-tech American engineering firm to expand in Wales with UK-based subsidiary18/07/2023 11:05:00
A leading American advanced engineering firm is expanding its presence in Wales by establishing a new centre of excellence in the Vale of Glamorgan, which will see the creation of 75 new jobs and support a further 200 indirect jobs, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething yesterday confirmed.
Consultation on Wales’ first Fisheries Management Plans17/07/2023 11:05:00
Public consultations on two joint Wales and England Fisheries Management Plans (FMPs) have been published today.
First-in-Wales mental health hub offers new way of helping young people in crisis14/07/2023 14:05:00
The first mental health crisis hub in Wales for young people who are in need of urgent support has been praised by the Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle and Plaid Cymru’s Designated Member, Siân Gwenllian.