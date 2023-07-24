Highlight of rural calendar begins as we look ahead to future of farming – Lesley Griffiths

The Royal Welsh Show is the highlight of the rural calendar and is the ideal place to continue discussions and conversations about securing a resilient future for farming and our rural communities, Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths said yesterday.

With the historic Agriculture (Wales) Bill passed, and expected to receive Royal Assent during the summer, and work under way for the consultation on the Sustainable Farming Scheme towards the end of the year, the main themes of the Welsh Government’s presence at the show will look towards the future.

There will also be a focus on responsible dog ownership, with information available on animal welfare.

Looking ahead to the show Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths yesterday said: