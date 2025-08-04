GeoPlace
Highlights and resources from the GeoPlace Conference 2025
With over 500 registrations, 25 exhibitors and knowledge partners, 36 speakers, and 37 roundtable facilitators, this year’s GeoPlace annual conference provided a full day of insight, discussion, and innovation.
To help you revisit the day—or catch up on anything you missed—we’ve gathered a set of useful resources, all available on the conference website.
Audio and speaker presentations
Missed a session or want to listen again? Audio recordings and slides from each session are available online. Simply click on the session in the agenda you’re interested in to access the materials.
Session reviews
We've summarised the key points from each conference session to give you a quick and easy way to catch up on the day’s themes. Explore the summaries here:
Connecting people and places
Data underpinning growth
Planning and developing sustainable communities; the data lifecycle
From Data to Delivery
The Street Gazetteer, unlocking benefits to highways authorities
A connected street naming and numbering landscape
Transforming processes
Shinning a spotlight on local government’s Best Kept Secret
Championing excellence and presentation of the Exemplar Awards.
Roundtable reports
Roundtables were led by subject matter experts and offered a great opportunity to exchange ideas and explore practical solutions. We've published facilitator notes from each session, grouped by theme:
Review the roundtables here that focussed on:
Policy and performance
Local government reorganisation
Using address data
Street naming and numbering
Using street data
Conference photos
Take a look at photos from the day, including speakers, exhibitors, Award winners, and delegates. View the photo gallery here.
Celebrating Award Winners
An important part of the GeoPlace conference is recognising the winners of the Exemplar Awards and Data Quality and Improvement Awards. See the list of winners here, and read case studies on their achievements:
Exemplar Award winner: AI and geospatial intelligence transform public reporting in Westminster City Council
Data Linking Award winner: Cross-referencing commercial data unlocks millions in revenue in Camden Borough Council
Exemplar Award highly commended: Data consolidation powers a successful transition to unitary in Somerset Council
Exemplar Award highly commended: Resilience in transition secures Gold at Lancashire County Council
Peer Award and Lifetime Achievement winners
UKAuthority has published an article highlighting the essential work of Address and Street Custodians in maintaining local gazetteers and driving digital transformation. Read the article here.
Save the date: GeoPlace Conference 2026
Next year’s GeoPlace conference will take place on Thursday 21st May 2026 at Leicester Tigers, Aylestone Rd, Leicester LE2 7TR. We hope to see you there.
If you attended the conference or are interested in the topics covered, we hope you find these resources valuable—and that you’ll join us again in 2026.
Original article link: https://www.geoplace.co.uk/blog/highlights-resources-geoplace-conference-2025
