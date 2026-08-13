Thursday 13 Aug 2026 @ 16:10
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Highlights and resources from the GeoPlace Conference 2026

With more than 460 registrations, 25 exhibitors and knowledge partners, 29 speakers and 36 roundtable facilitators, this year’s GeoPlace Conference brought together the location data community for a day of insight, discussion, practical advice and innovation.

Whether you attended and want to revisit the day, or missed it and want to catch up, we’ve brought together a range of resources from the conference, all available on the conference website.

Missed a session or want to listen again? Audio recordings and presentation slides from each session are available online. Simply select the session you're interested in from the agenda to access the available materials. Unfortunately, due to a technical issue, some of the sessions weren't recorded.

Session reviews

We’ve also summarised the key points from each session, providing a quick and easy way to catch up on the day’s themes and discussions.

Explore the session reviews:

Roundtable reports

Our roundtables provided an opportunity to explore key issues in more depth, with subject matter experts facilitating discussions and delegates sharing their experience, challenges and ideas.

Facilitator notes from each roundtable are available here. The last couple of reports will be added soon.

  1. ‘The Golden Record’ – what does this look like, how do you build it and who should use it?
  2. Turning LLPG and LSG data into decisions by building the right departmental reports. What data do you need? Who is it for? What are the blockers? 
  3. Delivering value to local government through the Public Sector Geospatial Agreement (PSGA) and the National Geographic Database (NGD)
  4. Joining up government policy through increased use of NGD Address and UPRNs
  5. Richer addresses, greater value: leveraging third-party data to enhance OS addressing products
  6. OS Data Hub: how local authorities can integrate Data Hub products into their own data environment
  7. Where do I start? A chance for new Custodians and SNN officers to ask questions and find out what they really need to know
  8. Tackling internal barriers to address data integration
  9. Improving the address coordinates process
  10.  All about third-party data
  11.  Do you struggle to explain why Address and Street Gazetteers are important? How do you find the figures to prove the benefits?
  12.  Data linking outcome keys: what do the current ones mean to you and how can they be improved?
  13.  Early lifecycle insights 
  14.  How can the Address Improvement Schedules Working Group help you?
  15.  What changes do you want to see in the Address and Street DECs?
  16.  GeoPlace training: priority topics and preferred ways to learn
  17.  Preparing your organisation for API-first data access 
  18.  Highway extents: proof-of-concept project and how you can get involved 
  19.  The soon-to-be-launched VIEW data portal 
  20.  From data to decisions: strengthening how we identify critical roads 
  21.  How does quality data in the NSG help to minimise the impact of street works and road works on the public?
  22.  Aggregating Department for Transport Street Manager data with USRNs to explore street works activity across England 
  23.  NUAR adoption in local authorities
  24.  Co-creating foundational data: the role of the National Street Gazetteer at Ordnance Survey 
  25.  LSG Street Custodians and the new DfT road length methodology: questions and answers 
  26.  Optimising postcode requests to Royal Mail: reducing queries and speeding up allocation
  27.  SNN enforcement: strategies for handling enforcement and what they allow – or don’t allow – in relation to properties
  28.  Shaping SNN training: what does the community need?
  29.  Street naming in the dock: pointers for your legal team
  30.  Resourcing and structuring LLPG, LSG and SNN functions: what works, what could improve and what support is needed for change?
  31.  Preparing your data for LGR: everything you need to know – your data questions answered
  32.  Breaking up your Local Street Gazetteers 
  33.  Merging Addressing Gazetteers: technical issues to watch out for 
  34.  Your biggest challenges approaching LGR: a therapy session
  35.  7 into 1? The ups and downs of SNN through LGR
  36.  LGR: supporting each other

Celebrating our Exemplar Award winners

An important part of the GeoPlace Conference is recognising the achievements of the people and organisations working to improve location data.

Channel website: https://www.geoplace.co.uk

Original article link: https://www.geoplace.co.uk/blog/highlights-resources-geoplace-conference-2026

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