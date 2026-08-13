Highlights and resources from the GeoPlace Conference 2026

With more than 460 registrations, 25 exhibitors and knowledge partners, 29 speakers and 36 roundtable facilitators, this year’s GeoPlace Conference brought together the location data community for a day of insight, discussion, practical advice and innovation.

Whether you attended and want to revisit the day, or missed it and want to catch up, we’ve brought together a range of resources from the conference, all available on the conference website.

Missed a session or want to listen again? Audio recordings and presentation slides from each session are available online. Simply select the session you're interested in from the agenda to access the available materials. Unfortunately, due to a technical issue, some of the sessions weren't recorded.

Session reviews

We’ve also summarised the key points from each session, providing a quick and easy way to catch up on the day’s themes and discussions.

Explore the session reviews:

Roundtable reports

Our roundtables provided an opportunity to explore key issues in more depth, with subject matter experts facilitating discussions and delegates sharing their experience, challenges and ideas.

Facilitator notes from each roundtable are available here. The last couple of reports will be added soon.

‘The Golden Record’ – what does this look like, how do you build it and who should use it? Turning LLPG and LSG data into decisions by building the right departmental reports. What data do you need? Who is it for? What are the blockers? Delivering value to local government through the Public Sector Geospatial Agreement (PSGA) and the National Geographic Database (NGD) Joining up government policy through increased use of NGD Address and UPRNs Richer addresses, greater value: leveraging third-party data to enhance OS addressing products OS Data Hub: how local authorities can integrate Data Hub products into their own data environment Where do I start? A chance for new Custodians and SNN officers to ask questions and find out what they really need to know Tackling internal barriers to address data integration Improving the address coordinates process All about third-party data Do you struggle to explain why Address and Street Gazetteers are important? How do you find the figures to prove the benefits? Data linking outcome keys: what do the current ones mean to you and how can they be improved? Early lifecycle insights How can the Address Improvement Schedules Working Group help you? What changes do you want to see in the Address and Street DECs? GeoPlace training: priority topics and preferred ways to learn Preparing your organisation for API-first data access Highway extents: proof-of-concept project and how you can get involved The soon-to-be-launched VIEW data portal From data to decisions: strengthening how we identify critical roads How does quality data in the NSG help to minimise the impact of street works and road works on the public? Aggregating Department for Transport Street Manager data with USRNs to explore street works activity across England NUAR adoption in local authorities Co-creating foundational data: the role of the National Street Gazetteer at Ordnance Survey LSG Street Custodians and the new DfT road length methodology: questions and answers Optimising postcode requests to Royal Mail: reducing queries and speeding up allocation SNN enforcement: strategies for handling enforcement and what they allow – or don’t allow – in relation to properties Shaping SNN training: what does the community need? Street naming in the dock: pointers for your legal team Resourcing and structuring LLPG, LSG and SNN functions: what works, what could improve and what support is needed for change? Preparing your data for LGR: everything you need to know – your data questions answered Breaking up your Local Street Gazetteers Merging Addressing Gazetteers: technical issues to watch out for Your biggest challenges approaching LGR: a therapy session 7 into 1? The ups and downs of SNN through LGR LGR: supporting each other

Celebrating our Exemplar Award winners

An important part of the GeoPlace Conference is recognising the achievements of the people and organisations working to improve location data.