Highlights from European Academy of Management 2025
Association for Project Management (APM) attended the 2025 European Academy of Management (EURAM) Conference in Florence, Italy.
EURAM promotes the exchange of innovative research, encourages critical dialogue and supports a global community rooted in excellence and collaboration. This year’s theme, Managing with Purpose, offered an opportunity to explore how purposeful leadership is shaping the future of management and business.
Leading business experts – including project management academics – were brought together from around the world. APM’s Research and Impact Advisor, Gabriela Ramirez-Rivas and Head of Policy and Public Affairs, Andrew Baldwin, attended the event. Gabriela yesterday said:
“It was a great opportunity to meet with leading academics, to exchange ideas and gather insights to inform our upcoming research calls. It is all part of our ongoing commitment to advance the project profession through evidence-based thinking.”
As part of the fringe events that took place, APM, along with EURAM’s Strategic Interest Groups Project Organising (SIG), hosted a networking reception. Attendees had the pleasure to hear from James White, APM’s Deputy Board Chair and Programme Manager at AWE, Dr Christine Unterhitzenberger (EURAM SIG), and Dr Martina Huemann, Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Project Management, on why research is key to the project profession.
APM was also proud to sponsor the 2025 EURAM SIG Best Reviewer Award, which was presented to Charlotta Linse. This award is granted in recognition of the essential role peer reviewers play in upholding academic standards and driving research quality.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/highlights-from-european-academy-of-management-2025/
