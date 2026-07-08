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Highlights from techUK's 2026 Washington DC Delegation
From 22–25 June, techUK led a delegation of members to Washington DC, bringing together companies from across the UK technology sector for a programme of meetings with senior US government officials, Congress, industry associations and leading policy experts.
The delegation reflected the breadth of the UK's technology ecosystem, with representatives spanning artificial intelligence, digital identity, financial services, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, skills and emerging technologies. Over three days, delegates gained first-hand insights into the evolving US policy landscape while sharing the perspectives and priorities of the UK technology sector.
The delegation
This year's delegation included representatives from:
- iProov
- London Stock Exchange Group
- DeltaXignia
- ETOS Services
- Upskill Universe
- The Data City
- Nscale
- Artificial Intelligence Coaching Alliance
- Tenacium
The programme was led by techUK's International Policy & Strategy team and forms part of techUK's wider work to help members understand international markets, build relationships with policymakers and identify new opportunities for international collaboration.
A timely moment for UK-US cooperation
The visit came at an important moment in the transatlantic relationship.
As the UK and US continue discussions on implementing the Economic Prosperity Deal and developing the Technology Prosperity Deal, cooperation on artificial intelligence, digital trade, critical technologies and economic security has never been more important. Across Washington, there is growing recognition that maintaining technological leadership will require close collaboration with trusted international partners, with the UK consistently viewed as one of the United States' closest allies in this effort.
Throughout the week, discussions consistently returned to common themes: strengthening AI ecosystems, supporting innovation, reducing unnecessary barriers to trade, promoting resilient digital infrastructure and ensuring democratic partners remain competitive in an increasingly complex geopolitical environment.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/highlights-from-techuk-s-2026-washington-dc-delegation.html
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