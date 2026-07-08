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Highlights from techUK's 2026 Washington DC Delegation
From 22–25 June, techUK led a delegation of members to Washington DC, bringing together companies from across the UK technology sector for a programme of meetings with senior US government officials, Congress, industry associations and leading policy experts.
The delegation reflected the breadth of the UK's technology ecosystem, with representatives spanning artificial intelligence, digital identity, financial services, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, skills and emerging technologies. Over three days, delegates gained first-hand insights into the evolving US policy landscape while sharing the perspectives and priorities of the UK technology sector.
The delegation
This year's delegation included representatives from:
- iProov
- London Stock Exchange Group
- DeltaXignia
- ETOS Services
- Upskill Universe
- The Data City
- Nscale
- Artificial Intelligence Coaching Alliance
- Tenacium
The programme was led by techUK's International Policy & Strategy team and forms part of techUK's wider work to help members understand international markets, build relationships with policymakers and identify new opportunities for international collaboration.
A timely moment for UK-US cooperation
The visit came at an important moment in the transatlantic relationship.
As the UK and US continue discussions on implementing the Economic Prosperity Deal and developing the Technology Prosperity Deal, cooperation on artificial intelligence, digital trade, critical technologies and economic security has never been more important. Across Washington, there is growing recognition that maintaining technological leadership will require close collaboration with trusted international partners, with the UK consistently viewed as one of the United States' closest allies in this effort.
Throughout the week, discussions consistently returned to common themes: strengthening AI ecosystems, supporting innovation, reducing unnecessary barriers to trade, promoting resilient digital infrastructure and ensuring democratic partners remain competitive in an increasingly complex geopolitical environment.
Engaging with the US Administration
The delegation met with officials from across the US Administration, including the Department of State, the Department of Commerce, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD).
We started off at the British Embassy, where delegates discussed the current political landscape in Washington, UK-US technology cooperation and the role of science and technology in strengthening the bilateral relationship.
Discussions at the Department of State focused on international AI governance, cybersecurity, digital diplomacy and emerging technologies, with valuable exchanges on how like-minded partners can work together to shape global technology governance.
At the Department of Commerce, conversations centred on AI infrastructure and AI exports, industrial strategy, investment, competitiveness and economic security. Delegates explored how both governments are seeking to encourage investment in advanced technologies while supporting resilient supply chains and innovation ecosystems.
The meeting with NTIA provided valuable insight into the Administration's work on AI policy, digital infrastructure and the future of the internet ecosystem, while discussions with the Office of the National Cyber Director focused on strengthening cyber resilience, public-private collaboration and international approaches to cybersecurity.
The delegates also met with the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), where discussions covered digital trade, cross-border data flows, services trade, WTO developments and the future direction of UK-US trade cooperation. As digital trade continues to underpin growth across the technology sector, these conversations provided valuable insight into US priorities and opportunities for future collaboration.
Hearing directly from Congress
The delegation met with staff from both the House Ways & Means Committee and the House Energy & Commerce Committee, as well as Senator Chris Coons' office.
These conversations provided valuable insight into congressional thinking on trade, artificial intelligence, telecommunications, digital regulation and innovation policy. Delegates discussed how policymakers are approaching the challenges of fostering innovation while addressing issues such as competitiveness, economic security and international cooperation.
The opportunity to engage directly with congressional staff, who often play a central role in shaping legislation, gave delegates a deeper understanding of the political dynamics influencing US technology policy.
Industry perspectives
Alongside government engagement, delegates met with the Information Technology Industry Council (ITI), one of the United States' leading technology trade associations representing many of the world's largest technology companies, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the world's largest business federation.
These discussions explored AI policy, digital trade, competitiveness, investment, transatlantic cooperation and the business community's priorities for strengthening the UK-US technology and economic relationship.
The delegation also met with experts from the Center for European Policy Analysis and the Eurasia Group, including Ronan Murphy and Heather West, to discuss the geopolitical forces reshaping technology policy and the implications for businesses operating internationally. These conversations provided valuable strategic context on the intersection of technology, trade, national security and global competition, complementing the policy discussions taking place across government.
Finally, delegates also had the opportunity to attend an Atlantic Council event featuring Roberto Viola, Director General for DG Connect at the European Commission, on the EU's technology sovereignty agenda and US-EU cooperation. The event brought together senior figures from government, industry and think tanks, highlighting the increasingly interconnected nature of UK, US and EU technology policy.
Key themes
While each meeting focused on different aspects of technology policy, several themes emerged consistently throughout the delegation:
- Artificial intelligence remains at the center of both governments' economic and strategic priorities.
- Economic security is increasingly shaping technology policy, trade and investment decisions.
- Digital trade and cross-border data flows continue to be recognised as essential enablers of innovation and growth.
- The UK is viewed as a trusted partner for collaboration across AI, digital infrastructure, cybersecurity and emerging technologies.
- Public-private dialogue remains critical to ensuring policy keeps pace with technological change.
For delegates, one of the greatest benefits of the programme was the opportunity to test ideas directly with policymakers, better understand the direction of travel in Washington and build relationships that will continue beyond the visit.
Looking ahead
International engagement remains a core part of techUK's work to ensure UK technology companies can grow internationally and help shape the policy environments in which they operate.
As geopolitical developments increasingly influence technology policy, programmes such as the Washington delegation provide members with invaluable access to decision-makers and a deeper understanding of one of the UK's most important international markets.
We would like to thank all of the officials and organisations who generously hosted the delegation throughout the week, as well as all the member companies who participated and contributed to the discussions.
We look forward to building on these conversations as we continue strengthening UK-US cooperation across technology, trade and innovation.
techUK International Policy and Trade Programme activities
techUK supports members with their international trade plans and aspirations. We help members to understand market opportunities, tackle market access barriers, and build partnerships in their target market. Visit the programme page here.
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Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/highlights-from-techuk-s-2026-washington-dc-delegation.html
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