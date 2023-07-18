High-quality & worthwhile should be the tenets of university degrees say TechSkills & techUK

To ensure that university leads to good employment outcome, we need to ensure that courses are developed and delivered with a clear focus on job-readiness and creating an aptitude for learning.

The government has committed to "cracking down on rip-off universities degrees". Figures from the Office for Students show that nearly three in ten graduates do not progress into highly skilled jobs or further study 15 months after graduating. The Institute for Fiscal Studies also estimates that one in five graduates would be better off financially if they had not gone to university.

We need to ensure that public investment in universities allows people to access employment and good jobs--while also giving them the skills needed to thrive in the workplace.

Commenting on this issue, Julian David, interim CEO of TechSkills, a techUK company, yesterday said: