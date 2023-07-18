Welsh Government
|Printable version
High-tech American engineering firm to expand in Wales with UK-based subsidiary
A leading American advanced engineering firm is expanding its presence in Wales by establishing a new centre of excellence in the Vale of Glamorgan, which will see the creation of 75 new jobs and support a further 200 indirect jobs, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething yesterday confirmed.
The Minister made the announcement as he officially opened the new Welsh engineering headquarters of Sierra Nevada Corporation Mission Systems UK LTD (SNC MS UK), the UK subsidiary of Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), at Bro Tathan in the Vale of Glamorgan.
SNC is a leader in solving the world’s toughest challenges through advanced engineering technologies in space systems, commercial solutions, and national security.
The Welsh Government has supported the company’s move to establish a significant presence in Wales.
The company has taken on a long-term lease on an aircraft hangar at Bro Tathan in the Vale of Glamorgan to create a “Mission Systems Centre of Excellence.”
The firm, which has invested significantly to upgrade the hanger’s infrastructure, already employ 46 people at the site.
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething yesterday said:
The Welsh Government is working to develop the industries of the future here in Wales, which will create good, well-paid new jobs for people across the country.
I’m delighted the Welsh Government has been able to attract one of the USA’s fastest growing companies to Wales. As a blue-chip company in future technology, Sierra Nevada Mission Systems UK will create new high-tech, well-paid jobs at Bro Tathan, which will be a major boost to the local economy in the Vale of Glamorgan.
I’m particularly pleased the company have committed to employing service veterans, which allows them to utilise their considerable knowledge, skills and networks.
SNC MS joins a growing list of companies based at Bro Tathan with more than 1,000 people now employed at the Welsh Government-owned airfield.
SNC MS UK employs experts in science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) in an effort to create the development of new solutions to critical defence and security problems. The company also partners with local universities to support academic research in the most current technological fields.
Hywel Baker, Managing Director of Sierra Nevada Corporation Mission Systems UK yesterday said:
We are excited to offer our customers increased performance and access to previously unavailable capabilities with our new Centre of Excellence.
“SNC MS UK is dedicated to shaping the sector’s future and driving its growth. We are committed to creating highly skilled jobs and providing employees with training and leadership through a parent organisation with a proven heritage and continued success in this industry.
We are thrilled to invest in this site and to regenerate existing infrastructure to create a modern and fully capable environment that delivers best-of-breed technology.
In addition to bringing state-of-the-art capabilities, this renovation enables the revitalisation of the St Athan area to attract other businesses that will multiply economic impact and indirect job creation, encourage continued innovation and help deepen the skills base of our local population.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/high-tech-american-engineering-firm-expand-wales-uk-based-subsidiary
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Consultation on Wales’ first Fisheries Management Plans17/07/2023 11:05:00
Public consultations on two joint Wales and England Fisheries Management Plans (FMPs) have been published today.
First-in-Wales mental health hub offers new way of helping young people in crisis14/07/2023 14:05:00
The first mental health crisis hub in Wales for young people who are in need of urgent support has been praised by the Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle and Plaid Cymru’s Designated Member, Siân Gwenllian.
Economy Minister announces further £1 million investment in green vehicle innovation12/07/2023 13:25:00
The Welsh Government will co-fund a third round of investment in greener and cleaner innovation through the Ford Low Carbon Vehicle Transformation Fund as part of its response to the climate emergency, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, announced today.
Welsh Government strategy to promote Wales to the World during 2022 FIFA World Cup hailed as success – report11/07/2023 14:05:00
The Welsh Government’s Tîm Cymru approach to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar increased the visibility and profile of Wales on the international stage during and after the competition, new research published today shows.
National Survey results show shift to thrift11/07/2023 11:05:00
More people in Wales are buying second-hand and reducing their energy usage in a bid to save money, according to the latest results from the National Survey for Wales.
Annual report highlights policy achievements “in most difficult of times”10/07/2023 11:05:00
The Welsh Government has published its annual report, the second of the current Senedd term.
Protecting environment and benefitting business key for Vale of Glamorgan farm10/07/2023 09:10:00
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has visited a farm in the Vale of Glamorgan which is taking action to tackle the climate and nature emergencies and benefit their business.
Further works confirmed for Menai Suspension Bridge06/07/2023 15:25:00
Work will begin on Monday September 4th to overhaul the Menai Suspension Bridge to ensure it is permanently restored in time for its 200th anniversary.
“Today’s NHS model will not be sustainable with the projected increases in demand and tough choices lie ahead " - Health Minister Eluned Morgan06/07/2023 11:10:00
As the NHS turns 75, Health Minister Eluned Morgan has set out how the NHS will need to be reformed and how the public will need to help shape those reforms if the NHS is to celebrate a centenary.