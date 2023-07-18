High-tech American engineering firm to expand in Wales with UK-based subsidiary

A leading American advanced engineering firm is expanding its presence in Wales by establishing a new centre of excellence in the Vale of Glamorgan, which will see the creation of 75 new jobs and support a further 200 indirect jobs, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething yesterday confirmed.

The Minister made the announcement as he officially opened the new Welsh engineering headquarters of Sierra Nevada Corporation Mission Systems UK LTD (SNC MS UK), the UK subsidiary of Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), at Bro Tathan in the Vale of Glamorgan.

SNC is a leader in solving the world’s toughest challenges through advanced engineering technologies in space systems, commercial solutions, and national security.

The Welsh Government has supported the company’s move to establish a significant presence in Wales.

The company has taken on a long-term lease on an aircraft hangar at Bro Tathan in the Vale of Glamorgan to create a “Mission Systems Centre of Excellence.”

The firm, which has invested significantly to upgrade the hanger’s infrastructure, already employ 46 people at the site.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething yesterday said:

The Welsh Government is working to develop the industries of the future here in Wales, which will create good, well-paid new jobs for people across the country. I’m delighted the Welsh Government has been able to attract one of the USA’s fastest growing companies to Wales. As a blue-chip company in future technology, Sierra Nevada Mission Systems UK will create new high-tech, well-paid jobs at Bro Tathan, which will be a major boost to the local economy in the Vale of Glamorgan. I’m particularly pleased the company have committed to employing service veterans, which allows them to utilise their considerable knowledge, skills and networks.

SNC MS joins a growing list of companies based at Bro Tathan with more than 1,000 people now employed at the Welsh Government-owned airfield.

SNC MS UK employs experts in science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) in an effort to create the development of new solutions to critical defence and security problems. The company also partners with local universities to support academic research in the most current technological fields.

Hywel Baker, Managing Director of Sierra Nevada Corporation Mission Systems UK yesterday said: