WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Hike in rail fares will hit passenger numbers and make it harder for city centres to recover – TUC
Commenting on the rise of 3.8% for regulated rail fares, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday said:
“At a time when pay is being eclipsed by the rising cost of living, the last thing commuters need is more expensive rail fares.
"It is vital that our rail system recovers the passengers it lost at the start of the pandemic, especially if we want to keep to our climate commitments. But another rise in rail fares will hit commuters and make it harder for city centres to bounce back.
“The government needs a credible plan for the future of rail that gives passengers better value. We need the railways back in public hands. It's common sense that you get better quality and value if every penny from every fare goes back into the service, rather than into the hands of shareholders.”
Notes to Editors:
- The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together more than 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Contacts:
TUC press office
media@tuc.org.uk
020 7467 1248
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Chancellor’s Spring Statement must be the time to act or economy will drift back to low growth – CBI Chief01/03/2022 16:05:00
CBI submission reveals how UK can escape a low-growth trap with net £100bn prize for the economy.
NHS Confederation - No one should keep their fears of cancer to themselves01/03/2022 15:40:00
Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, responds to the new national campaign to combat the fear of cancer.
Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell calling for a suspension of hostilities to carry out urgent humanitarian action in Ukraine01/03/2022 14:40:00
“The situation for children caught up in the conflict in Ukraine grows worse by the minute.”
Patients Association statement on Panorama programme, Maternity Scandal: Fighting for the Truth01/03/2022 13:40:00
The testimonies of the families interviewed in Panorama’s programme, Maternity Scandal: Fighting for the Truth (BBC 1, 23rd February 2022) were very distressing.
LGA responds to Action for Children research on early help services01/03/2022 12:40:00
Cllr Anntoinette Bramble, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to new data from Action for Children on the number of children missing out on early help services
UK-New Zealand trade deal lacks important protections for workers, says TUC01/03/2022 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on the announcement of a trade deal between the UK and New Zealand
NHS Confederation - Supporting the campaign to #WorkWithoutFear01/03/2022 11:40:00
Dr Layla McCay welcomes the new campaign launched yesterday by the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives.
LGA: Receive £150 energy rebate payment quicker by setting up council tax direct debit01/03/2022 10:40:00
Millions of people should look to set up a direct debit to pay their council tax bill from April so they can receive their £150 energy rebate payment as quickly as possible, the Local Government Association says.
NHS Confederation - NAO report on COVID-19 vaccination rollout highlights need for sustainable way forward01/03/2022 09:40:00
Ruth Rankine responds to the National Audit Office (NAO) report on the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.