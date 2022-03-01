Hike in rail fares will hit passenger numbers and make it harder for city centres to recover – TUC

Commenting on the rise of 3.8% for regulated rail fares, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday said:

“At a time when pay is being eclipsed by the rising cost of living, the last thing commuters need is more expensive rail fares.

"It is vital that our rail system recovers the passengers it lost at the start of the pandemic, especially if we want to keep to our climate commitments. But another rise in rail fares will hit commuters and make it harder for city centres to bounce back.

“The government needs a credible plan for the future of rail that gives passengers better value. We need the railways back in public hands. It's common sense that you get better quality and value if every penny from every fare goes back into the service, rather than into the hands of shareholders.”