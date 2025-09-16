Hillsborough Law to ensure truth never concealed by state again

Landmark legislation a legacy for the 97 lost at Hillsborough and a tribute to the families that have fought for change.

Legal duty of candour placed on public officials and authorities to prevent coverups seen in Hillsborough as well as the Horizon and Infected Blood scandals.

Bereaved families will also have publicly funded legal representation at inquests, making sure both sides are on a fair and equal footing.

Bringing in Hillsborough Law was a manifesto pledge for this Government, and was yesterday delivered.

Decades long campaigning by brave, bereaved families has resulted in landmark legislation holding public officials and authorities accountable for their actions – finally closing the chapter on one of the darkest days in British history.

Learning lessons from devastating disasters and scandals – including Hillsborough, Orgreave, Windrush, the infected blood scandal and Grenfell - the Hillsborough Law will once and for all end the culture of cover-ups and hiding the truth, ensuring transparency, accountability, and support for bereaved families.

The Prime Minister made a personal promise that he would bring in Hillsborough Law, and yesterday his Government delivered on that promise.

The Public Office (Accountability) Bill – to be known as the Hillsborough Law – will introduce seismic changes, including:

A new professional and legal Duty of Candour – meaning public officials must act with honesty and integrity at all times - with criminal sanctions for egregious breaches.

The largest expansion of legal aid in a decade for bereaved families – providing non-means tested help and support for inquests.

A new offence for misleading the public – our legislation will lead to meaningful cultural changes and a public service that truly acts in the public interest. But for those who don’t, there will be criminal sanctions for the most serious breaches, including for misleading the public in a way which is seriously improper.

Together, these changes will ensure tragic injustices of the past and institutional failures are never repeated.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer yesterday ​said:

I first met Margaret Aspinall as the Director of Public Prosecutions, and found her courage, and the strength of all the Hillsborough families and survivors, utterly breathtaking. Faced with smears and lies about their loved ones, they held onto the truth and battled for decades to prove it. I made a promise to her, and to many others who faced terrible tragedies - incredible campaigners like Pooja Kanda and Figen Murray - that I would act so no one else would need to suffer the way they had. Today, I am proud to be making good on the promise I made to Margaret by bringing in the Hillsborough Law. I know nothing can ever undo the years of injustice those families have endured. But I hope it can add to the already profound legacy they have created in memory of the 97. Hillsborough will always remain in our national consciousness for its tragedy and disgraceful injustice. But today it can also be remembered for the way it changed our country for the better. Because with this law, we are changing the balance of power in Britain and ensuring that the State can never hide from the people it is supposed to serve. Make no mistake - this a law for the 97, but it is also a law for the sub-postmasters who suffered because of the Horizon scandal, the victims of infected blood, and those who died in the terrible Grenfell Tower fire. This is change only this Government can deliver.

Marking the introduction of the Bill, the Prime Minister will welcome some of the families and campaigners to Downing Street later this morning.

Margaret Aspinall, campaigner whose son died at Hillsborough, yesterday ​said:

It’s been a long journey to get here. I am so grateful to the Prime Minister for fulfilling his promise to me. This campaign wasn’t about just us, it is about the ordinary people of this country, hopefully this law will mean no one will ever have to suffer like we did. This promise now was well worth waiting for, for the good of the people. We have got the Hillsborough Law!

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy yesterday ​said:

I speak from personal experience when I say disasters like Hillsborough and Grenfell are tragedies our nation continues to mourn. The scars left behind sit at the heart of this Bill – and I want to pay testament to those who have campaigned so long to affect real change. The changes we’re making will ensure truth and justice are never concealed again and brave families never again left fighting endlessly for the truth – and anyone caught trying to do so will face the full force of the law.

The Bill will also include measures to better support families at inquests and ensure the focus remains on establishing the facts to deliver justice for victims - avoiding “David and Goliath” style showdowns.

In the largest expansion to legal aid in a decade, bereaved families will have publicly funded legal representation at inquests, with the costs covered by the public body represented.

A legal duty will also be placed on public bodies to ensure their spend is always proportionate, stopping the state from hiding behind unjustifiably large legal teams at inquests and making sure both sides are on a fair and equal footing.

As part of new guidance, clear expectations will be established on how state bodies and their representatives should participate at inquests. This will ensure the state conducts itself with openness and honesty and acts with the sole purpose of helping the coroner establish the facts of the case to deliver answers for victims and their families.

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of Liverpool City Region yesterday said:

Today is a landmark moment – not just for our city, but for the whole country. A day of history making and permanent legislative change. An opportunity to enact the Bill as a lasting legacy to the 97 Hillsborough victims, unlawfully killed in 1989. The tabling of The Hillsborough Law is the biggest victory for ordinary people campaigning and organising together in generations – and the most important change in how our justice system treats ordinary citizens - since the Human Rights Act. We must never forget that while it was Liverpool supporters who went to Hillsborough that day, the tragedy touched families and communities right across the country. But the same injustices had, and continue to be, a stain on our country’s reputation for fairness and justice. Until today. The Hillsborough families will never see true justice done for their loved ones. But because of their tenacity, dignity and refusal to be silenced, no other bereaved families will ever have to endure the same ordeal. That is their legacy – and it will stand for generations to come. This Bill is about rebalancing the scales of justice. It is a fitting tribute to the Hillsborough families’ decades-long fight, and proof of the power of ordinary people to force extraordinary change. And while Hillsborough was the catalyst, this reform could just as easily be named after Grenfell, the infected blood scandal, the Post Office scandal or a long list of other injustices. I want to thank the Government for listening and acting. This legislation ensures that the lessons of Hillsborough are now finally written into law – so that no other families are ever left to fight alone.

The Bill was yesterday [Tuesday 16th September] introduced to Parliament.

Minister for Victims Alex Davies-Jones yesterday ​said:

The devastating impact of public disasters like Hillsborough will be felt in the public consciousness for a long time. Our landmark law will make sure no future victims and their families will face the same barriers and secrecy. I know first-hand from campaigners how hard they have fought for this Bill and I want to thank them for working so closely with us on it. This is for the 97.

The Rt Hon Nick Thomas-Symonds, Minister for the Cabinet Office and Paymaster General, yesterday said: