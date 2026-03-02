His Majesty The King visits Northwood Headquarters

His Majesty The King recently (27 February 2026) visited the Northwood military headquarters in north-west London, paying tribute to the dedication and service of personnel, whose 24/7 work keeps the UK and its allies safe.

Military personnel and civil servants showcase their round-the-clock work to keep the UK and our allies safe.

The visit reaffirms the enduring and close relationship between the Crown and the United Kingdom’s Armed Forces.

Northwood HQ is the nerve centre of UK defence, directing military operations across the globe. Home to the UK’s joint headquarters, as well as NATO’s Allied Maritime Command, His Majesty The King met with soldiers, sailors, aviators, and civil servants from the UK and NATO allies who are always on; co-ordinating joint and combined military activities around the clock.

His Majesty met with personnel across the site, including the team who recently oversaw the UK’s Carrier Strike Group deployment to the Indo-Pacific, as well as those who play a vital role supporting Ukraine. The visit comes as the war in Ukraine enters its fifth year, with the UK standing to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

His Majesty was welcomed by the Deputy Commander of Cyber & Specialist Operations Command (CSOC), Air Marshal Suraya Marshall, before being shown the operational control rooms from which all live overseas operations are managed.

Northwood, which was originally home to the RAF Coastal Command during the Second World War, is home to key military commands, including the UK’s most recently established Four Star Military Command – Cyber & Specialist Operations Command (CSOC), as well as the Permanent Joint Headquarters (PJHQ), Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM), and the Royal Navy’s Maritime Operations Centre (MOC). Together, they provide critical specialist capabilities working in alliance, to keep the UK secure at home and strong abroad.

HM with staff of PJHQ. MOD Copyright.

Air Marshal Suraya Marshall, Deputy Commander CSOC, recently said:

His Majesty’s visit means a great deal to everyone here at Northwood HQ. As one of the most strategically significant military headquarters for the UK and NATO, the work carried out here - day and night, at home and overseas - is critical to the security of the United Kingdom and our allies. To have that work recognised at the highest level is a tremendous honour.

The visit recognised the dedication and professionalism of the servicemen and women, civil servants and contractors based at Northwood, and the vital importance of the work they do every day in the service of the nation.