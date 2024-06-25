Welsh Government
Historic Act strengthens democracy in Wales
Once-in-a-generation reforms to strengthen democracy in Wales yesterday passed into law with the Senedd Cymru (Members and Elections) Act gaining Royal Assent.
The landmark legislation, which was passed by a supermajority of Members of the Senedd in May, will create a modern, more effective Welsh Parliament to serve and represent people in Wales.
Under the new law, the Senedd will gain increased capacity to scrutinise policies, laws, spending plans, and hold the Welsh Government to account.
Key changes to be implemented in time for the 2026 Senedd elections include:
- 96 Members of the Senedd, elected using a fully proportional, closed list system, with all candidates named on ballot papers.
- A move to having 16 constituencies across Wales, each electing 6 Members of the Senedd.
- All candidates to, and Members of, the Senedd will need to be resident in Wales.
- Senedd elections will be held every four years from 2026 onwards.
There are also commitments to review the changes brought in by the Act after the 2026 election, and to consider the practical and legislative implications of job-sharing offices related to the Senedd.
First Minister Vaughan Gething yesterday said:
This is an historic moment for democracy in Wales. During 25 years of Welsh devolution the Senedd gained greater responsibilities, including law-making and tax-varying powers, but its capacity did not keep pace and that had to change.
These once-in-a-generation reforms will redress that imbalance to create a modern Senedd that better reflects 21st century Wales.
Counsel General Mick Antoniw yesterday said:
Wales is currently the most under-represented country in the UK. This landmark legislation will strengthen our democracy to better serve people in Wales, both in the Senedd and in our local communities across Wales.
It was forged in the fires of the Senedd’s scrutiny to ensure that our Welsh Parliament has the capacity it needs to examine laws, review spending plans, and ensure we deliver for the people of Wales.
