Historic Church of St Giles nears end of essential conservation works
Wrexham’s St Giles’ Church is nearing the end of extensive conservation works, securing the historic venue’s future for many years to come.
St Giles is a Grade 1-listed building and one of the finest examples of religious architecture in Wales. Dating from the late 15th century - with elements from an older 14th century church - it was built in several phases with the tower completed in 1506 to 1520.
The church is also local landmark, celebrated as one of the "Seven Wonders of North Wales" in a 19th century rhyme.
Cadw, the Welsh Government’s historical environment service, has contributed over £167,000 through its Historic Buildings Capital Grant Programme towards the conservation project.
This grant supported masonry repairs to the south aisle and chancel, re-leading the chancel roof, and renewing rainwater goods with adaptations to more efficiently manage heavy rainfall as part of climate change adaptation measures. The project has also supported two apprentices in stone masonry.
The Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant, visited the Church this week to review the improvements and renovations.
During his visit, the Minister met with Brian Stickels, who recently retired as Vicar's Warden, for a tour of the church and explanation of the conservation works that have been carried out.
Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant, said:
Our investment through Cadw has truly helped preserve this magnificent, listed building for future generations.
The Church of St Giles stands as one of Wales' architectural treasures, and these conservation works not only protect its historic fabric but also demonstrate our commitment to adapting our heritage to meet the challenges of climate change.
I'm particularly pleased that this project has provided valuable training opportunities for apprentice stonemasons, ensuring these traditional skills continue to thrive.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/historic-church-st-giles-nears-end-essential-conservation-works
