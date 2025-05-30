Historic Garden of England protected with new sparkling National Nature Reserve

Eighth Kings Series National Nature Reserve to be announced.

The North Kent Woods and Downs National Nature Reserve is home to around 1700 ancient and veteran trees, as well as a mosaic of natural habitats including wildflower meadows, rare arable plants and chalk grasslands.

Around 400,000 people live within 5 miles of the new reserve, and will have new opportunities to connect with this unique landscape.

First National Nature Reserve to include an organic and carbon-negative vineyard, bringing a boost for both nature recovery and the local economy.

Kent has reaffirmed its reputation as the ‘Garden of England’ with the announcement of a new National Nature Reserve (30 May) boasting flagship species including, Man and Lady orchids, the Maidstone mining bee, Hazel dormouse and skylarks.

The county is said to have been given its famous nickname by Henry VIII to acknowledge its beautiful green landscape and abundant supply of food and drink. While much has changed over the centuries, modern day visitors to the newly opened reserve will find that it is still worthy of this title. The site offers access to a rich mix of wildflower meadows, chalk grasslands and ancient woodlands which have maintained tree cover since the Tudor era.

Many people have enjoyed the picturesque North Kent countryside, including Charles Dickens, who praised the fresh greenery and bustling wildlife of Kent, and frequently returned to the area in his writings, drawing inspiration from this idyllic landscape. The natural beauty of the area has now been put back in the spotlight with this declaration.

Over 400,000 people live within five miles of the new North Kent Woods and Downs National Nature Reserve and 8 million people live just an hour’s drive away, making this opening an exciting opportunity for people to connect with internationally important nature.

The new National Nature Reserve covers 800 hectares, equivalent to over 1100 football pitches, and partners will be working to support conservation efforts beyond the boundary of the reserve, helping to create a joined-up approach to nature recovery for a further 1100 hectares in the surrounding area.

Tony Juniper, Chair of Natural England said:

Creating bigger, better and more joined up natural areas is one of the most vital and fundamental steps we must take in meeting our national targets for Nature’s recovery. This new reserve, with its hundreds of ancient trees set amid extensive chalk grasslands, lays the foundations for multiple partners to work together to improve Nature across a significant area of countryside. This reserve presents one further excellent example of the progress that can be made when people decide to work together across landscapes. Millions of people visit our National Nature Reserves and having a new one accessible to so many people and with such fantastic Nature is truly a cause for celebration.

Nature Minister Mary Creagh said:

This new National Nature reserve will give people the opportunity to explore Kent’s magical landscapes from wildflower meadows to ancient woodlands. Reserves like this one, and others in the King’s Coronation Series, will deliver on our promise to improve access to nature and protect nature-rich habitats, as well as boosting the local economy in line with our Plan for Change.

Alongside long-term management for the precious habitats found at the site, the declaration of the newest National Nature Reserve in the King’s Series also offers the prime example of how conservation and economic growth can go hand in hand.

The site is home to the Silverhand Estate, the largest single organic and carbon-negative vineyard in the UK. For organisations like Silverhand, a healthy natural environment is essential to business, which serves as a reminder that nature underpins all parts of our economy.

The creation of the reserve will offer a boost to tourism in the Garden of England, as National Nature Reserve status highlights the internationally important nature found in the area. More than 20 million people visit National Nature Reserves each year, helping to put the natural beauty and ecological importance of our landscapes in the spotlight and boost the visitor economy of the areas around them.

This new National Nature Reserve directly supports the government’s commitment to restore and protect our natural world by expanding nature-rich habitats where people can explore and wildlife can thrive.

This is the 8th reserve to be launched as part of the King’s Series of National Nature Reserves, which will leave a lasting public legacy for people and nature by creating or extending 25 National Nature Reserves by 2027.

With support from Natural England and Kent Downs National Landscape, the Reserve will be managed by a number of partners including the National Trust, Woodland Trust, Kent County Council, Plantlife, Silverhand Estate (Vineyard Farms Ltd), and the West Kent Downs Countryside Trust. Affiliated partners include Gravesham Borough Council, Birling Estate, Shorne Parish Council, Tarmac and Forestry England.

QUOTES PACK

Nick Johannsen, National Landscape Director, Kent Downs National Landscape:

The North Kent Woods and Downs National Nature Reserve is especially exciting because of the sheer scale, nearly 20 square kilometres of land managed for nature, people, its beauty and history and for scientific research and so close to the urban centres of Gravesend and the Medway Towns. Many partners from the public, private, community and charity sectors are working together here, on some of the very best sites for wildlife in England. Together we have committed to work for nature recovery and connect our land. Our partnership has worked for over 2 years to develop a vision for the NNR and carry out detailed research and development. This crucial stage has been supported by the National Highways Designated Funds. Our friends in Natural England guided the proposal through the legal processes and we’ve done it! A fantastic new National Nature Reserve in the Kent Downs National Landscape. This launch celebrates all of the work done so far, and will provide added momentum to make more positive change on the ground, securing more flourishing nature and engaging with more and more diverse communities.

Ben Sweeney, Ranscombe Farm Reserve Manager, Plantlife:

It is truly exciting that Ranscombe Farm, Plantlife’s flagship nature reserve, is now part of such a concerted effort to bring together conservation, community and sustainable land use at the landscape scale. Ranscombe Farm, a wonderful patchwork of arable fields, ancient woodland and chalk grasslands, is a globally significant place for wild plants and other wildlife. Not only is Ranscombe the last wild UK site for Corncockle, it also harbours the largest population of the endangered Broad-leaved cudweed and a wide variety of rare wild orchids. But it is much more than just a treasure trove of rare and threatened plants; visitors are welcome to enjoy 10 miles of footpaths through the mosaic of habitats covering over 600 acres and marvel at the stunning displays of poppies in June and July.

Gary Smith, CEO, Silverhand Estate:

We are delighted to be a part of and working alongside the NNR. Sustainability, regenerative farming and protection of the landscape is at the heart of everything we do on our Estate. The work our conservation team does has had an enormously positive impact on the local landscape and we are excited to be able to share this with the community going forward.

Cllr Emma Morley, Gravesham Borough Council’s cabinet member for operational services:

We are blessed to have such beautiful and historically significant landscapes within our borough, which are rightly being recognised through the creation of this NNR. Nature does not recognise human boundaries, and so we look forward to working with the various partners and colleagues to protect and nurture this extensive, beautiful and fascinatingly varied reserve, allowing generations to come to enjoy its beauty.

Jenny Scholfield, Regional Director at the Woodland Trust:

We are delighted that Ashenbank Wood, a SSSI site with ancient woodland, veteran trees and home to rare and declining species including the hazel dormouse, is part of the new National Nature Reserve in North Kent. For over 40 years Woodland Trust has been caring for and managing this site for trees, wildlife and people and we are pleased that Ashenbank is recognised and protected as an important part of the Kent landscape as part of this initiative. We are looking forward to further collaboration with the NNR partners to strengthen our efforts for nature recovery across this unique landscape.

Jonathan Ireland, Lead Ranger at National Trust, Cobham Woods:

Cobham Wood’s inclusion in the North Kent Woods and Downs National Nature Reserve is a significant step in safeguarding one of Kent’s most precious landscapes. This ancient woodland, home to centuries-old veteran trees and a rich diversity of wildlife, provides a vital habitat for rare species, from saproxylic invertebrates to nesting birds. Through this pioneering partnership and shared learnings, we can ensure the continued restoration of its historic wood pasture, allowing nature to flourish while welcoming visitors to experience its beauty firsthand. By working together across a landscape scale, we are creating a connected and resilient environment where biodiversity can thrive, ensuring Cobham Wood is protected for future generations to explore and enjoy.

Simon Jones, Corporate Director, Growth, Environment and Transport for Kent County Council, said: