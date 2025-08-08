Historic Hillsborough Castle to host high-level international meeting on Western Balkans

Northern Ireland’s historic Hillsborough Castle will provide the backdrop for a foreign ministers’ meeting on the Western Balkans later this year.

Northern Ireland’s historic Hillsborough Castle will provide the backdrop for a foreign ministers’ meeting on the Western Balkans later this year. The Government is putting lasting reconciliation between neighbours in the Western Balkans region at the heart of discussions as the region faces growing threats from instability, corruption and criminal gangs that compromise UK security and growth.

Foreign Secretary, David Lammy will welcome over 15 European Ministers to Belfast from 8 October, to lead talks to promote peace, stability and cooperation in the Western Balkans, strengthen Europe’s collective security and combat organised crime and people smuggling gangs.

The County Down location played host to vital moments in UK and Irish politics, including intense negotiations which salvaged peace talks from the brink of collapse, resolving decades of division between Northern Ireland communities and forging the way for the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, signed in 1998 under the last Labour government.

With unresolved disputes and increasing ethnic tensions in the Western Balkans challenging European aspirations and leaving the region vulnerable to malign influence, the Foreign Secretary will draw on experiences of the peace process and the practical examples of the inter-community cohesion present in Northern Ireland today.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

“Hillsborough Castle is a poignant reminder of the power of diplomacy to transform conflict and division into long-term peace and cooperation.

“By harnessing Northern Ireland’s experience, we hope to support partners in the Western Balkans to overcome the challenges of the past through meaningful reconciliation and help build a safe and prosperous future.

“As part of the Plan for Change, this government is committed to strengthening partnerships with Europe, ensuring strong foundations of economic stability, secure borders and national security.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn said:

“Northern Ireland’s experience of securing peace through the Good Friday Agreement after decades of conflict has set a powerful example of reconciliation to the world.

“This provides a legacy of hope as well as practical experience which I believe will prove invaluable to our Western Balkans partners as they travel a similar path to peace and prosperity.

“As a long-standing forum for peace-building and politics, it is fitting that Hillsborough Castle has been chosen to host this significant international event.”

Laura McCorry, Head of Hillsborough Castle said:

“For centuries, Hillsborough Castle has been a place where people come together to shape a shared future.

“The castle stands as a living testament to the power of dialogue and reconciliation in a place where peace has been hard won.

“We hope it will provide an inspiring setting for the meeting and look forward to hosting the Ministers this autumn.”

The UK has a longstanding role and an important legacy in promoting security in the region including in Kosovo, where it has maintained a presence through NATO’s KFOR mission since 1999.

Since the election last year, the UK has stepped up engagement with Western Balkans countries to deliver on the Plan for Change, including smashing people smuggling networks exploiting the region as a gateway to Europe. In 2024 alone, more than 55,000 people were trafficked to other countries along routes through the Western Balkans. This government is taking practical steps to make change, including a joint agreement on organised immigration crime signed with Serbia during the Foreign Secretary’s visit to the region in April, when he also visited Kosovo. In May, he visited Bosnia and Herzegovina amid political instability in the country, part of the UK’s increased activity and engagement in the Western Balkans. This year, the Prime Minister has also expanded the Joint Migration Task Force with Albania and Kosovo to include North Macedonia. The task force brings together specialists from the countries involved to design and execute operations to detect, deter and manage illegal migration.

Last month, the Government launched the world’s first sanctions regime targeting irregular migration and trafficking criminals – including those from the Western Balkans – going directly after the vile networks profiting from human misery.

The Foreign Minister meeting forms part of the UK’s chairing of the Berlin Process in 2025: the key international forum instigated by Germany which brings together all six Western Balkans countries alongside partner European nations to drive regional and economic cooperation in the Western Balkans.

Also in October, the Home Secretary will host a migration-focused Interior Minister meeting, and the Prime Minister will host a Leaders’ Summit in London.