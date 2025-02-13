Scotland Office
Historic interfaith peace accord presented to The King
Scottish Secretary present to witness signing
Senior Muslim and Jewish denominational leaders in the UK yesterday signed a landmark agreement, The Drumlanrig Accord.
The accord establishes a structured framework for sustained Muslim-Jewish collaboration, fostering deeper understanding and shared responsibility.
Signed at Spencer House, the faith leaders subsequently presented a copy of the accord to His Majesty The King at Buckingham Palace.
The initiative represents a deep and enduring commitment from the UK’s Jewish and Muslim communities to strengthen relationships, promote understanding, and work together for the common good. It is the outcome of a yearlong series of high-level meetings convened by Imam Dr Sayed Razawi, culminating in a retreat in January at Drumlanrig Castle, hosted by the Duke of Buccleuch. The Scottish Secretary joined the delegates at the event remotely.
After witnessing the signing of the accord, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said:
It was a real privilege to witness the signing of this agreement between senior Muslim and Jewish leaders. It is a really important moment in interfaith relations. I was honoured to join delegates for part of their event at Drumlanrig Castle, and was impressed by the depth of commitment on all sides to ensure reconciliation and positive relationships. I know that all involved will continue to work together to deepen understanding and collaboration in Scotland and across the UK.
