Met Office
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Historic July sees record dryness, unprecedented sunshine and exceptional warmth
July 2026 has been an exceptional month for the UK's climate statistics, with records challenged or broken for rainfall, temperature and sunshine, according to provisional Met Office statistics.
England and Wales have provisionally, recorded their driest July on record, with Southern England seeing its driest month ever recorded, in a series dating back to 1836.
Wales recorded its joint warmest July on record for mean temperature, with the UK and England their second, and Southern England recording its warmest July on record.
The month was also exceptionally sunny, with the UK, England and Wales recording their sunniest Julys on record, and England and Wales experiencing their sunniest calendar month ever observed.
The remarkable conditions come after a summer already marked by multiple heat records, which have contributed to drought conditions affecting the whole of Wales and around half of England.
Met Office Science Manager Dr. Amy Doherty yesterday said:
"July 2026 has been a truly remarkable month in the UK's climate record. Both England and Wales have provisionally recorded their driest July on record – Wales also its joint warmest. Southern England has seen its driest month ever recorded, and England and Wales have each experienced their sunniest month ever observed.
“The combination of record-breaking dryness, exceptional warmth and unprecedented sunshine has delivered one of the most notable summer months in our historical records."
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2026/historic-july-sees-record-dryness-unprecedented-sunshine-and-exceptional-warmth
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