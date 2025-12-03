“Historic moment” as climate and agriculture regulations pass

Landmark regulations that secure Wales' climate commitments and enable the roll-out of the Sustainable Farming Scheme have been passed in the Senedd.

Members yesterday approved bold new regulations that reinforce climate action and transform agricultural support.

Collectively, they mark a major step forward in Wales’ response to tackling the climate and nature emergencies and promoting sustainable land management and food production.

The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, described the moment as “historic for the Welsh environment”.

Wales has already cut its emissions by more than a third since 1990. The new climate regulations set Wales’ fourth carbon budget at a 73% reduction in emissions and require the third carbon budget to be met entirely through domestic action.

After seven years of development, the agriculture regulations are the final step in ensuring the Welsh Government can launch the Sustainable Farming Scheme in January. This provides the stability and support farmers need to be more resilient, productive and sustainable.

The Deputy First Minister said: