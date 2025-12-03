Welsh Government
|Printable version
“Historic moment” as climate and agriculture regulations pass
Landmark regulations that secure Wales' climate commitments and enable the roll-out of the Sustainable Farming Scheme have been passed in the Senedd.
Members yesterday approved bold new regulations that reinforce climate action and transform agricultural support.
Collectively, they mark a major step forward in Wales’ response to tackling the climate and nature emergencies and promoting sustainable land management and food production.
The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, described the moment as “historic for the Welsh environment”.
Wales has already cut its emissions by more than a third since 1990. The new climate regulations set Wales’ fourth carbon budget at a 73% reduction in emissions and require the third carbon budget to be met entirely through domestic action.
After seven years of development, the agriculture regulations are the final step in ensuring the Welsh Government can launch the Sustainable Farming Scheme in January. This provides the stability and support farmers need to be more resilient, productive and sustainable.
The Deputy First Minister said:
While others retreat from climate commitments, Wales is staying the course.
We are doubling down on climate action and forging a new partnership with Welsh farmers that will secure their businesses and our environment for generations to come.
The impacts of climate change are a real and present danger. Recent floods in Monmouth and across Wales remind us that inaction means higher energy bills, more extreme weather, and an uncertain future for our children.
These regulations deliver the opposite: cheaper bills, cleaner air, new green jobs, and a safer, more secure Wales.
The Sustainable Farming Scheme supports sustainable food production and responds to the climate and nature emergencies.
Our ambition is a thriving, confident agriculture industry built around innovation and growth.
We’ve recently finished a run of roadshows, speaking to farmers about the Sustainable Farming Scheme, and the feedback has been very positive, with lots of them preparing for the start of the Scheme.
I would encourage those yet to look into the scheme to do so as soon as possible.
The result of yesterday's votes protects our communities, supports our farmers, and delivers hope for current and future generations.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/historic-moment-climate-and-agriculture-regulations-pass
Latest News from
Welsh Government
£36 million boost for affordable homes and green upgrades in Wales03/12/2025 16:20:00
The Welsh Government has reopened its Registered Social Landlords (RSLs) Development Loan Scheme for 2025/26 and has allocated £36 million to support the delivery of low-carbon homes for rent in the social sector and help improve existing homes.
Support to tackle child poverty03/12/2025 11:05:00
Access to free school meals, childcare and emergency support is part of ongoing action to tackle rising costs and reduce poverty.
Wales strengthens animal disease testing capability03/12/2025 09:05:00
Livestock farmers and animal health officials in Wales are set to benefit from regional disease testing following investment to start the process of establishing a specialist diagnostic centre at Aberystwyth University.
Investment worth billions in North Wales last year02/12/2025 14:05:00
Billions of pounds of investment, supporting thousands of high-quality jobs, have flowed into North Wales in the past year.
Hundreds of lives changed since Wales pioneered UK's first deemed consent law02/12/2025 11:05:00
Wales yesterday marked the 10th anniversary of a radical change to the organ donation laws, becoming the first part of the UK to introduce deemed consent to help save the lives of hundreds of people in need of an organ transplant.
Health and Social Care workers find their Cymraeg voice02/12/2025 09:05:00
Health and Social Care workers across Wales are increasing their confidence to use the Welsh language with patients and colleagues, thanks to a Welsh Government programme to strengthen language choice within the health service.
Over £16 billion of investment and thousands of jobs heading to Wales01/12/2025 14:05:00
More than ten thousand jobs are planned for Wales after £1.4 billion of extra investment was announced by the First Minister today ahead of the Wales Investment Summit.
Wales showcases health leadership on global stage01/12/2025 11:20:00
Wales’s innovative public health approach received international recognition at a major World Health Organisation meeting this week.
Welsh designer who has dazzled global audiences to light up Wales Investment Summit28/11/2025 14:05:00
A lighting designer from Caerphilly, whose shows have captivated audiences from Las Vegas to Dubai, is bringing his talents home to Wales.