Government announces new commitment to speed up ground rent relief for leaseholders, bringing in the £250 cap six months after the Bill become law

Easier route for leaseholders to take control of their building now confirmed, with just a 50% neighbour vote needed to move to a modernised commonhold system

New protections added to reforms will go further to protect homeowners against shock bills for major repairs, ensuring buildings are checked and plans made in advance

Alongside a better deal for existing leaseholders, commonhold will become the norm for most new flats built in future after a managed transition

Millions of leaseholders will get stronger protections, faster relief from unfair costs and greater control over their homes as the government unveils a strengthened Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill in Parliament yesterday (Thursday 19 November).

Ground rent relief will be prioritised for leaseholders, with a new plan to bring the £250 annual cap into force six months after the Bill becomes law, expected in 2028. This cap on bills could benefit up to one million leaseholders.

New protections to be added to the Bill will also tackle the shock of huge repair bills, requiring building owners to check their condition, plan for works and build up funds ahead of time. This will help reduce the risk of homeowners suddenly getting huge bills for big repairs like roof replacements or fixing lifts.

Alongside a fairer leasehold system that gives homeowners stronger rights and protections, existing leaseholders who want to take control will get an easier route to switch to a modernised commonhold system.

A revived commonhold model is expected to be up and running around 2029 and instead of everyone having to agree before a building can convert, just a 50% neighbour vote will be needed. This will make it far easier for homeowners who want to take control of how their building is run.

Commonhold means homeowners truly own their property forever, with no ground rent, no expiring lease and no third-party landlord owning the freehold.

For future homeowners, commonhold will also become the norm for most new flats following a managed transition. This will give homeowners, lenders and developers time to prepare for the new system, as a ban on the sale of new leasehold is expected to take effect two and a half years after the modernised commonhold model comes into force – around 2031.

Minister for Housing, Matthew Pennycook MP, said:

“This Bill marks a historic step towards dismantling the feudal leasehold system.

“Our ambitious reforms will give existing leaseholders a better deal while paving the way for a future where commonhold, not leasehold, is the norm for new flats.”

The reforms will also:

End unfair threats to people’s homes: abolishing forfeiture and replacing it with a fairer, court-led system and repealing unfair enforcement affecting homeowners on ‘fleecehold’ estates.

Cap rip-off admin fees: giving ministers powers to cap excessive permission and administration fees.

Unlock cheaper, easier lease extensions and freehold purchases: including 990-year extensions, scrapping marriage value and stopping leaseholders paying their landlord’s costs in most cases by fixing flaws in the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024.

Strengthen leaseholders’ right to request gigabit broadband: helping more leaseholders access fast and reliable broadband.

Martin Boyd, Chair of Trustees at the Leasehold Knowledge Partnership said:

As a charity which has campaigned for commonhold inside and outside Parliament for over a decade, we hugely welcome the fact that the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill has arrived in Parliament. This finally marks the beginning of the end of the leasehold system.

Katie Kendrick OBE, Cath Williams OBE, and Jo Darbyshire OBE, founders of the National Leasehold Campaign said:

We welcome this landmark legislation and look forward to leaseholders being given a genuinely affordable route to freedom through the transition to commonhold. This Bill is the result of more than a decade of tireless campaigning by leaseholders who came together to demand change. Commonhold cannot be a privilege reserved for future homeowners. The true test of these reforms will be whether the millions of existing leaseholders already living under the leasehold system are given an affordable and accessible route to commonhold. Yesterday marked a historic step forward and demonstrates what can be achieved when leaseholders come together, make their voices heard and work tirelessly for change.

Professor Nick Hopkins, Chair of the Leasehold Advisory Service, said:

The introduction of this Bill is a significant step towards giving homeowners stronger protections against some of the most damaging features of leasehold. Moving towards commonhold, with an easier route for existing leaseholders to convert, is the most significant change to home ownership for a generation. It will give owners of flats ownership and control of the building their flat is in, with a legal framework that is fit for purpose for flat ownership. We are developing clear, practical guidance on the new commonhold model, helping people understand how it will work and make informed choices.

Further information

All measures in the Bill are subject to parliamentary approval and Royal Assent. Timings for measures coming into force are therefore dependent on the Bill’s progress through Parliament.

Since commonhold was introduced in 2002, fewer than 20 commonhold developments containing fewer than 200 flats have been created. The government is modernising commonhold so it can work at scale for new flats and existing leaseholders who choose to switch.

The existing forfeiture regime can ultimately put a leaseholder’s home and equity at risk over unpaid sums as low as £350.

The Bill makes fixes to the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024 which, when commenced, will make it cheaper and easier for leaseholders to extend a lease or buy the freehold (“enfranchise”), including through removing the requirement to pay marriage value. Marriage value is an additional cost leaseholders currently pay when they enfranchise and their lease is 80 years or fewer.

A package of supporting documents was published alongside the Bill on 19 November, including: