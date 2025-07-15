Historic peatlands at the heart of the Industrial Revolution to become New National Nature Reserve

Network of 11 nature abundant lowland peat sites in between Liverpool and Manchester to become a King’s Series National Nature Reserve.

Site is home to vast peatland habitats, lizards, adder, and curlew

New reserve falls on the doorstep of urban communities in Warrington and Greater Manchester, giving 2.7 million people the opportunity to access nature within 10 miles of their homes

Ten thousand years in the making and launched yesterday (Monday 14 July), the new Risley, Holcroft and Chat Moss National Nature Reserve will provide a destination for the people of Warrington and Greater Manchester to access nature-rich landscapes.



The newest addition under the King’s Series, this network of 11 sites from lowland raised bogs and fen, through to lowland heath, wet woodland and drier woodland habitats will be restored to provide homes for rare species, such as lapwings, curlew, sundew and adders.

After being at the centre of the industrial revolution, this area is becoming a leading example of nature recovery, through the restoration of some of our most important and precious habitats.

The peatlands in this area were created over a period of 10,000 years, since the last Ice Age, and now heavily degraded. Peatlands are a hugely important part of England’s natural environment. They act as the country’s lungs, storing more carbon than any other type of landscape, as well as holding huge amounts of water and preventing flooding around them. However, more than 80% of England’s peatlands are damaged, dried out or degraded with the majority of England’s lowland peat being intensively farmed.

These internationally important lowland peat habitats, which are over an area the size of 750 professional rugby pitches or 25 Trafford Centres, are being restored. This will help mitigate the impacts of climate change and protect the security and prosperity of communities in Warrington and Greater Manchester.

Tony Juniper, Chair of Natural England, yesterday ​said:

“This part of England led the world in industrial innovation and today it shows leadership in Nature recovery. Nature is vital for our health, wealth and security and this new reserve reveals the huge potential for meeting modern challenges through natural solutions. Spending time outdoors in natural settings is great for mental and physical wellbeing, the services provided by nature help prevent flooding, catch carbon and benefits the local economy. “Supporting nature around urban areas creates better places to live and work, and this new reserve will allow the millions of people who live near it to experience nature at its best.”

Nature Minister Mary Creagh yesterday said:

“This beautiful landscape will now have the chance to recover and thrive, after centuries of damage, providing wonderful wild spaces for local people to enjoy. “This Government is committed to turning the tide on nature’s decline after years of neglect as part of our plan for change. New National Nature Reserves deliver on our promise to improve access to nature and protect nature-rich habitats, such as peatlands.”

The deep lowland peat within this National Nature Reserve was degraded through drainage and peat cutting, damage which accelerated during the industrial revolution. The renowned engineer and ‘Father of Railways’ George Stephenson built a ‘floating’ railway line in 1830 through Chat Moss, between Liverpool and Manchester, the first intercity railway line in the world.

This made the region a trailblazer in nineteenth century industrial innovation, with the world-famous Stephenson’s Rocket travelling on the line, but also saw much of the peatland being opened to drainage. Now, the North West is following up its role as a leader in industry by taking the lead on nature recovery in this iconic landscape.

This is the 10th reserve to be launched as part of the King’s Series of National Nature Reserves, which will leave a lasting public legacy for people and nature with 25 new National Nature Reserves by 2027.

The new reserve, within the Great Manchester Wetlands, sits between the National Nature Reserves of Rostherne Mere to the south, the Flashes of Wigan and Leigh to the north, and links to the Bollin to Mersey Nature Recovery Project, creating a recovering network of wetland and woodland across the region.

The new reserve will be managed by Natural England, Cheshire Wildlife Trust, Forestry England, The Wildlife Trust for Lancashire, Manchester and North Merseyside, Warrington Borough Council, Wigan Council and Woodland Trust.

This collaboration will enable the seven partners to join under one common purpose to enhance nature’s recovery, enhance climate resilience and Net Zero efforts providing vital wild greenspace, creating a network of bigger, better, joined-up wildlife-rich places.

The launch of this latest reserve in the King’s Series comes as part of a wider effort to drive forward nature recovery in the region. Based across 11 sites, the reserve is in the heart of the Great Manchester Wetlands, a 480 km2 nature recovery partnership restoring the wetlands of Salford, Warrington and Wigan.

Restoration work has been taking place at some of the sites since the 1980s, but this has accelerated since 2010 with the creation of the Great Manchester Wetlands Partnership. The programme has shown benefits for nature and people in the peatland landscape are possible over a short space in time.

The sites demonstrate a full range of lowland peat restoration from recently acquired arable/horticultural fields (Natural England’s Moss Side Farm) to former industrial and hand-cut peat extraction sites. There are bog and fen habitats in the early stages of recovery through to internationally protected lowland raised bog.

The new reserve will drive ongoing recovery of this landscape through a joined up approach to restoration, access and research. This will further support the net zero ambition of by Greater Manchester Combined Authority and the three Local Authorities of Salford, Warrington and Wigan.

Warrington Borough Council Leader, Cllr Hans Mundry, yesterday said:

“It’s a great honour for Risley, Holcroft, and Chat Moss to receive this designation as a National Nature Reserve. It will strengthen our work, as partners, to protect the rich diversity of habitats and wildlife found here, including many rare species. At the same time, it will allow us to create more opportunities for people to discover and rediscover these beautiful, hidden landscapes and connect with nature and heritage.”

Paul Mosley, Regional Comms and Engagement Manager for the Woodland Trust yesterday said

“It’s a pleasure to be part of this new national nature reserve with our woodland sites at Gorse Covert Mounds, Pestfurlong Moss and New Moss Wood. Recent landscaping and habitat management works at these sites has really helped to improve their biodiversity for wildlife and for the benefit of people who come to enjoy these fantastic spaces. Being part of the NNR will help to protect them now and in the future which is a great collaborative achievement.”

Lancashire Wildlife Trust CEO, Tom Burditt, yesterday said:

“The peatlands are a hugely important for wildlife and for the environment - they were described as ‘the lungs of the UK’ by Tom Heap on Countryfile. So it’s only right that these mosses and the work that is being done to restore them receives this national recognition.”

