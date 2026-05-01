Historic protections for renters in action across England

The most historic changes to private renting in England now give 11 million tenants landmark new rights and protections that will transform their experiences.

11 million private tenants in England are now protected by the biggest increase to renters’ rights in over 40 years

No more Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions as the Renters’ Rights Act stamps out the practice for good, as part of a huge package of new protections starting today (1 May 2026)

New rights with tougher fines now in force will help shield renters from financial exploitation, homelessness, discrimination and more

The most historic changes to private renting in England are now in action, giving 11 million tenants landmark new rights and protections that will transform their experiences.

This huge new package in force from today (1 May 2026) includes the highly anticipated ban on Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions – ending the practice of evicting tenants without justification which will give renters greater security and help prevent homelessness.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

For too long, families have lived with the constant fear of eviction, while young people have been outbid for the homes they need to start their lives. Today we are putting that right. We promised to fix a broken rental system and we’re delivering. This historic action will make renting fairer, safer and more secure for millions, so people can settle, put down roots and build their lives.

Other changes will protect renters’ pockets by limiting rent increases to once a year and upfront rent demands to just one month’s payment. Bidding wars are now banned, so no one has to battle it out with high offers to secure a place and tenants can challenge unreasonable rent hikes.

Renters now have the flexibility to end any tenancy with no more than two months’ notice, as fixed-term agreements become invalid from today.

It is now also illegal to discriminate against prospective tenants for being on benefits or having children and pet requests must be reasonably considered.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed said:

Renters have been living at the mercy of rogue landlords and in fear of losing their home for too long. We are putting a stop to this with historic changes that give renters the security they deserve - marking the beginning of a new era for private renters.

These new laws come with heftier penalties of up to £40k if they are broken and rogue landlords can no longer hide, as councils’ new powers under the Renters’ Rights Act kick in to investigate and clamp down harder.

Alongside boosted funding for councils to oversee the Act and take robust enforcement action, the courts are being digitalised to help tenants and landlords access justice, with millions being invested to simplify processes.

Generation Rent’s Chief Executive Ben Twomey said:

Today marks a new era for private renters across England. This new law is a vital step towards re-balancing power between renters and landlords and should be celebrated. Our homes are the foundations of our lives, but, for decades, Section 21 evictions forced renters to live in fear of being turfed out of our homes, preventing us from raising valid concerns with our landlords. At last, this outdated and unfair law has been sent packing. If this law is to reach into people’s homes and improve their lives, it’s vital councils across the country are using all their powers to make sure landlords stick to the new rules. Meanwhile I encourage every renter to take the time to understand their new rights and how to enforce them.

Clara Collingwood, Director at the Renters’ Reform Coalition, said:

It’s fantastic that section 21 no fault evictions have finally been banned. For too long this everyday injustice has allowed landlords to get away with outrageous behaviour - profiting from unhealthy homes and threatening tenants who try to stand up to them. And as well as abolishing section 21, the Renters’ Rights Act will make it easier for tenants to have pets in their home, limit rent up front to one month, end exploitative practices like bidding wars and make it easier to hold landlords to account over repairs. These are the biggest changes to private renting in a generation. It’s taken years of campaigning by renters’ organisations to get us to this point but thanks to this legislation, today we are significantly closer to securing decent, secure homes for every renter.

Crisis Chief Executive Matt Downie said:

Today marks an important milestone for the millions of people renting across England who have lived without stability and security for far too long. Private renters will finally be able to breathe a sigh of relief without the threat of a ‘no fault’ eviction or an unfair rent increase pushing them into homelessness. Section 21 evictions have long been one of the leading causes of homelessness. As an organisation we have campaigned long and hard to strengthen renters’ rights and today’s legislation is a critical step in doing so. At last, private renters can feel safe and secure in their homes without the threat of an unnecessary eviction forcing them into homelessness.

How have renters’ rights improved?

No more Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions – private landlords can no longer evict tenants without a valid reason.

Goodbye to fixed contracts – all tenancies in the private rented sector will roll on from month to month or week to week (depending on your arrangement) with no end date, giving renters more flexibility. Tenants can end them with two months’ notice.

Fairer rent rules – landlords can only raise rent once a year and renters can challenge unfair hikes.

No more bidding wars – landlords must stick to no more than the advertised rent price.

One month’s rent upfront, max – landlords can’t ask for more.

No discrimination – it’s now illegal to refuse tenants just because they receive benefits or have kids.

Pets welcome – renters can now ask to live with a pet and landlords must reasonably consider it.

Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions

Private landlord possession claims using the Section 21 process that are going through the courts on the commencement date will proceed as normal.

After 1 May 2026, the courts will still be able to process Section 21 possessions that are ongoing, for example:

if a private landlord served their tenant with a Section 21 notice before 1 May 2026, any court possession proceedings must be made in line with the usual rules and no later than 31 July 2026, when using the Section 21 court process.

after this date (31 July 2026), the landlord will not be able to use the Section 21 process and must use the new grounds for possession.

Further commentary

Dogs Trust Pet Friendly Housing Lead, Jennifer Leonard, said:

Across the UK, one in seven requests we receive from people wishing to hand over care of their dog is due to a housing-related issue. Now, we hope that fewer renters will face the heartbreaking choice between finding a safe place to live and keeping their beloved pet. The new legislation, alongside our resources on responsible pet ownership, provides clarity to landlords and tenants and will allow more people to benefit from the joy that pets can bring.

Joanna Elson, CBE, Chief Executive at Independent Age said:

The implementation of the Renters’ Rights Act is an important milestone for tenants of all ages. For the rising number of older private renters that we support, it is vital. Many of the tenants in later life that we speak to say that, until now, they lived in a constant state of anxiety, worried about being evicted for no reason and the consequences of asking their landlord for repairs. Although the job of making renting safe, secure and affordable for everyone is not yet done, today, we are a significant step closer.

Seyi Obakin, chief executive of leading youth homelessness charity Centrepoint, said:

Ending youth homelessness requires a series of policies aimed at reducing the number of young people at risk and supporting those already experiencing it into sustainable tenancies and employment. The protections in the Renters’ Rights Act will prevent thousands of young people pushed into homelessness every year because of no fault evictions. This is a cause for real celebration: from the beginning of this month, fewer young people will end up in housing crisis or trapped in temporary accommodation as a result of a no-fault eviction. Private renting is the default option hundreds of thousands of young people across the country - the increased protections in this Act mean they better able to rely on the security of their tenancies and enjoy and benefit from the stability that brings.

Amira Campbell, National Union of Students President said:

Renting as a student can be as stressful as any university assignment. The Renters’ Rights Act is a transformative piece of legislation, giving us the ability to leave tenancies, capping the rent that can be demanded upfront, and stopping the rush to sign next year’s contract. I am proud of the student leaders who worked with us to ensure that Act reflects the reality we face as students and gives us the reassurances we need to be able to feel secure in our housing. Those students have made sure that future students will not face the same exploitative conditions they had to endure. I hope the momentum to give renters our rights only continues. Students are an important part of any university town or city, and we need a warm, decent place to live.

David Bowles, Head of Public Affairs at the RSPCA, said:

This is an historic day for pet ownership. For too long, renters in England have been unfairly denied the potential joy of pet ownership. That ends thanks to this new law. This change is a lifeline - not just for families wanting to add a loving pet to the household, but for the many thousands of animals currently stuck in many full to bursting centres, who will now have many new opportunities to find loving adopters. Pet ownership is such a big commitment - but can be so rewarding. At the RSPCA, we are celebrating that the Renters’ Rights Act will facilitate happier, healthier tenants right across the country - and help us tackle a pet rehoming crisis.

Emma Haddad, CEO at St Mungo’s: