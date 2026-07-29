Historic Raasay ferry store gets new life as island's first venison processing facility

£750,000 to help islands go carbon neutral by 2040.

The island of Raasay is transforming a disused ferry store into a community-owned venison processing facility as part of a £750,000 investment helping five islands lead Scotland's journey to become carbon-neutral by 2040.

Almost £129,000 has been awarded for the new facility which will convert the former East Suisnish Ferry Pier Store into a solar-powered food production hub. Raasay has also received £78,000 to restore habitats by removing invasive species and planting 4,000 native trees.

As well as cutting carbon emissions by around 136 tonnes a year, the venison processing facility will sustain local jobs, deliver butchery training and launch a "Hill to Plate" education programme in partnership with Raasay Primary School and nursery connecting communities with sustainable land management. The facility will also end the need to transport carcasses off the island for processing.

Raasay is one of five island communities - alongside Barra, Great Cumbrae, Hoy and Islay - sharing in the latest round of funding, which brings total investment in the Carbon Neutral Islands programme to £4.65 million since its launch in 2021.

Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Rural Affairs Gillian Martin said:

"Island communities face real challenges such as cost of living, higher energy costs and the growing impacts of climate change.

“This investment will help thousands of residents build stronger, more self-sufficient communities fit for the future. These projects show how tackling climate change can create jobs, grow local economies and keep more money in island communities.

“Across the five islands, the funding will support solar power, battery storage, low-carbon heating, habitat restoration and local food production. These represent practical, community-led action designed to reduce reliance on imported fuels and help islands become more self-sufficient ahead of a 2040 carbon neutral target.”

Tom Lusink, Community Development Officer, Raasay Development Trust said:

“We're grateful to be awarded this funding, which is essential for Raasay to continue its net zero journey. The island's most significant carbon levers lie within its natural environment, and if the island is to reach net zero, sustainable deer management will need to be part of it. Building the venison processing facility builds on the crofting community's legacy of taking ownership for its deer management, and we will continue to support community stewardship of the island.

“The habitat restoration — which focuses on controlling an invasive plant species that threatens these natural carbon stores, and restoring these habitats through active planting — now has a proven track record, but requires a long-term approach. Nature works on a timeframe beyond funding cycles, so it's great to see this project receive its second round of CNI funding. High-impact projects need long-term funding that works to local timescales.

“It's vital these projects also serve the community, which is why they've been designed to offer diverse employment and skills opportunities, with nearly all funds being invested within the island.”

Councillor John Finlayson, Chair of Highland Council's Eilean a' Cheò area committee, added:

"It is excellent to see Raasay securing this significant investment through the Carbon Neutral Islands programme. This funding is a strong endorsement of the vision and ambition of the island community and will deliver lasting economic and environmental benefits.

“As well as reducing carbon emissions and supporting Scotland's net zero ambitions, the investment will help create training opportunities, strengthen community wealth building, support local contractors and retain more economic value within the island. This is the kind of targeted investment that can help our island communities thrive while building a more sustainable future."

On Barra, £182,000 will fund energy storage, heating and infrastructure upgrades at Northbay Hall and Gàradh a' Bhàgh a' Tuath, cutting costs and reducing reliance on imported energy.

On Islay, £75,000 will pay for solar panels, battery storage and heating upgrades across community buildings.

On Great Cumbrae, £144,500 will fit solar panels and battery storage in 17 homes, cutting energy bills for households that cannot access existing fuel poverty support.

On Hoy, £140,000 will install solar panels and battery storage at the YM Community Hall in Longhope, cutting running costs and securing the long-term future of a key local facility.

Background

Carbon neutral islands