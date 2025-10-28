Historic Renters’ Rights Act becomes law

Renters’ Rights Bill yesterday received Royal Assent, securing a fairer future for 11 million private renters in England.

Landmark legislation will abolish Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions, ending a practice that has threatened thousands of renters with homelessness

The Act will rebalance landlord-tenant relations across England as part of the government’s Plan for Change

England’s 11 million private renters were granted the most significant increase to their rights in a generation when the government’s Renters’ Rights Bill received Royal Assent yesterday at 7.40pm.

The Renters’ Rights Act delivers on the government’s Plan for Change manifesto commitment to rebalance the relationship between England’s 2.3 million landlords and 11 million tenants, ending a system that has left renters vulnerable to unfair treatment and insecurity.

At the core of the Act is the abolition of Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions - a practice that has pushed thousands into homelessness. This seismic shift will empower tenants to challenge poor conditions and unreasonable rent increases without fear of retaliatory eviction.

The reforms will give renters the right to end tenancies with two months’ notice, while protecting legitimate landlord interests through strengthened repossession grounds that support continued investment in the sector.

In the coming weeks, ministers will outline how the reforms will be rolled out.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer yesterday said:

“Every family deserves the dignity of a safe and secure home. “For too long, millions of renters have lived at the mercy of rogue landlords or insecure contracts, with their futures hanging in the balance. We’re putting an end to that. “A secure home isn’t just bricks and mortar – it’s the foundation for opportunity, safety, and a better life. No child should grow up without one.”

Secretary of State Steve Reed yesterday said:

“Our historic Act marks the biggest leap forward in renters’ rights in a generation. We are finally ending the injustice overseen by previous governments that has left millions living in fear of losing their homes. “For decades, the scales have been tipped against tenants. Now, we’re levelling the playing field between renters and landlords. “We are tearing down the walls of injustice in the private rented sector and building a future where tenants are protected, respected and empowered. “This is an historic moment for renters across the country and we’re proud to deliver it.”

Renters can expect to see further reforms that will put an end to bidding wars and stop landlords from demanding more than one month’s rent upfront. Tenants will also be able to challenge unfair rent increases and ask to keep a pet - something landlords can’t say no to without a good reason.

The Renters’ Rights Act will also tackle discrimination head-on, banning landlords and agents from refusing tenants because they have children or receive benefits, strengthening local authority enforcement and bringing the Decent Homes Standard and Awaab’s Law into the private rented sector for the first time.

A new Private Rented Sector Ombudsman will also offer swift, binding resolutions to tenants’ complaints. The service will offer fair, impartial and binding resolution for tenants and will have powers to compel landlords to issue an apology, provide information, take remedial action and/or pay compensation.

Tom Darling, Director of the Renters’ Reform Coalition, which includes Shelter, Generation Rent, Citizens Advice and ACORN, yesterday said:

“The members of the Renters’ Reform Coalition have been campaigning for this generational upgrade to renters’ rights for a decade, so today is fantastic news for England’s 12 million renters. Our thanks to this Government for finally getting this landmark legislation, which has faced stiff opposition at various points, over the finishing line. “For far too long, tenants in England have been afraid to challenge their landlords or ask for essential repairs for fear of a section 21 ‘no-fault’ eviction. Once the new law comes into force, section 21 will finally be consigned to the dustbin of history, and renters will gain crucial protections, as well as new powers to hold landlords to account.”

Ben Twomey, Chief Executive of Generation Rent, yesterday said:

“Today is a landmark day for renters across England. This new law is a vital step towards re-balancing power between renters and landlords and should be celebrated. “Our homes are the foundation of our lives, but for too long our broken renting system has left huge numbers of renters staring down the barrel of poverty and homelessness, whilst placing a huge strain on local councils. For decades, Section 21 evictions forced renters to live in fear of being turfed out of our homes, preventing us from raising valid concerns with our landlords. At last, this outdated and unfair law is being sent packing. “This new law didn’t appear out of thin air. It is the result of years of tireless campaigning from the renter movement, alongside the dedication and strength of ordinary renters. I hope that renters across England can rest a little easier tonight in recognition of what we have achieved together. “The Government must now give clarity to renters and landlords by announcing an implementation date quickly, bringing in renters’ new rights as soon as possible.”

Further information

Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook yesterday said:

“This government promised it would succeed where its predecessor had failed by overhauling the regulation of England’s insecure and unjust private rented sector – our landmark Renters’ Rights Act delivers on that commitment. “By abolishing Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions and empowering renters with greater security, rights, and protections, the Act will level decisively the playing field between landlord and tenant and transform the experience of private renting.”

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), yesterday said:

“After years of debate and uncertainty, today marks an important milestone for the private rented sector. With the Renters’ Rights Act now on the statute book, the sector needs certainty about the way forward. “This is the most significant shake-up of the rental market in almost 40 years, and it is imperative that the new systems work for both tenants and responsible landlords. The NRLA stands ready to work with the Government to ensure the reforms are implemented in a way that is fair, proportionate and deliverable.”

Sean Palmer, Executive Director of St Mungo’s, yesterday said:

“That the long-awaited Renters’ Rights Bill will soon become law is a watershed moment for tenants across the country, and welcome news for everyone committed to ending UK homelessness. “At St Mungo’s, we see the real human impact of people pushed to the brink of homelessness by spiralling rents, unfair evictions and poor-quality housing. Affordable, accessible private rented housing is essential for preventing people from experiencing homelessness in the first place, and as part of their recovery. “By delivering on its commitments to empower renters with greater security, protections and rights, the Government has taken a positive, tangible step towards ensuring everyone has somewhere safe and secure to call home. “A clear, comprehensive homelessness strategy that brings focus to the issue across Government will further support this positive momentum, alongside long-term, sustained funding.”

Overview of measures: