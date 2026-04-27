Historic six-sailed windmill reopens following five-year restoration project

Sibsey Trader Windmill in Lincolnshire, one of England’s last remaining six-sailed mills, is reopening to the public next month following a five-year conservation project by English Heritage. As well as restoring the windmill to full working order, we have installed new displays and trained volunteer millers, offering a hands-on visitor experience.

Sibsey Trader Windmill is one of England’s only remaining six-sailed mills

Rare survivor of agricultural past shows the process and history of milling

Built in 1877, Sibsey Trader Windmill was one of the last mills to be constructed in Lincolnshire. As a rare six-sailed windmill, with its superior engineering and increased efficiency in low wind, Sibsey Trader Windmill dates from the peak of British milling technology making it one of England’s most important historic agricultural structures and a landmark of our rural landscape.

The restoration project has involved completely rebuilding and replacing Sibsey Trader Windmill’s cap and sails, as well as constructing and replacing the curb (the iron track at the top of the tower that allows the cap to turn). We have also removed the mill’s impermeable black coal tar coating, fully repointed its attractive red brick and dried out the structure, to protect its historic fabric for future. Visitors will now have the opportunity to explore the windmill’s history and its place within the wider historic landscape, discover the workings behind it.

Rob Negus, Volunteer and Community Engagement Manager for English Heritage, said,

“For many years, Sibsey Trader Windmill was at the heart of the local community; Lincolnshire’s economy was fuelled by the farming and processing of cereals such as wheat. By preserving this incredible building, making it operational again and telling its story to future generations, we hope to ensure that it remains an important part of the community for many years to come. “We’re continuing to recruit passionate volunteers from the local area, with the aim of selling our flour and working with a local baker to produce a range of sweet treats made with it. We also intend to start baking workshops on site, so it becomes a real community farm to fork experience – seeing the wheat fields from the windmill’s balcony, milling the grain, baking with the flour and then savouring the end product!”

With buildings of this kind now a rarity, this project required specialist skills and English Heritage worked closely with Suffolk Millwright on the windmill’s restoration. It is an example of the vital work we are doing at hundreds of sites up and down the country, not only in caring for and restoring important historic buildings but also in supporting at-risk heritage skills such as millwrighting.

Sibsey Trader Windmill will be open on the first weekend of every month, starting on 2 and 3 May 2026. Entry prices are discretionary, with a suggested donation of £2.50 per adult and £1.50 per child. English Heritage members go free.