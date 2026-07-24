Historic tariff-free Scotch whisky shipment bound for United States

Boost for whisky producers as tariffs removed for shipments bound for US

First shipment of Scotch whisky departing for the US under newly implemented zero-tariff agreement, following deal reached after King’s visit

Boost for whisky producers from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as tariffs removed on one of Britain’s biggest exports which supports over 65,000 jobs

World-first whisky shipment without physical paperwork shows how UK’s cutting-edge Trade Strategy is helping businesses export quicker, cheaper and easier

The first shipment of tariff-free Scotch whisky will depart the UK in the next 48 hours, after the President confirmed tariffs would be removed from UK whisky during His Majesty The King’s state visit to the US in April.

Whisky distilleries from Aberdeenshire to County Antrim to the Brecon Beacons will immediately benefit as the removal of US tariffs comes into force today (July 24) in a huge boost to one of Britain’s biggest and most iconic exports.

The whisky industry supports 41,000 jobs in Scotland and a further 25,000 jobs across the UK according to the Scotch Whisky Association.

Farmers, packaging manufacturers, and logistics operators across the nation now have immediate and easy access to one of the UK’s most important overseas markets.

Despite a new round of global tariffs announced by the US today, our landmark Economic Prosperity Deal remains in place, which means an improvement to our trading terms with zero tariffs on both whisky and medical technology.

Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:

This government is about creating good growth in every postcode and backing business in every part of the UK to support jobs and boost living standards. This historic shipment demonstrates why trade deals with our largest economic partners matter. We will create more breathing space for business – whether that’s cutting unnecessary paperwork for exporters, or cutting bills for pubs.

To toast the win, a high-value air freight of premium Scotch whisky distilled in Aberdeenshire will depart in the next 48 hours from Manchester to Philadelphia – the first such freight to the US to enjoy no import taxes.

In another world-first, the shipment, worth £60,000, has used exclusively digital trade processes rather than paper-based documentation which cuts down shipping costs and loading times, with the UK continuing to pave the way for digital trade globally.

Smaller businesses are expected to be the biggest beneficiaries of the shift to digital trade.

For many small businesses, complex paperwork can be a barrier to entering new markets, but digital systems level the playing field, enabling smaller regional exporters to compete internationally, reach new customers and grow more quickly.

Arranged by digital trade company LogChain, the shipment of Skene Whisky brings together the best of British heritage, innovation and exporting ambition.

UK whisky exports were worth £5.4 billion in 2025, while whisky exports to the US alone were worth £1 billion - and this latest win will allow the sector across the UK to continue to thrive.

Secretary of State for Scotland Douglas Alexander said:

The UK Government is delivering for Scotland with a shipment from Aberdeenshire being among the first to enter the US without tariffs. This is a very welcome day for the Scotch whisky industry. As the largest value market for whisky, the US is one of the most important for the sector. This trade milestone between the US and UK shows the bonds the countries have and the benefits from working closely in partnership. I’m sure many in Scotland and the US will be raising a dram today to celebrate the ending of tariffs on one of our most beloved and respected Scottish products.

The Atlantic Proof Scotch being transported is a rare, limited-edition premium Scotch whisky, commemorating a bold new chapter in the UK-US trading relationship.

Matured in American oak casks, the spirit reflects the deep economic and cultural ties between the United Kingdom and the United States.

As part of the celebration, a limited number of commemorative bottles will be presented to representatives of the UK and US governments in recognition of the role played in strengthening transatlantic trade ties, including Secretary of State Jonathan Reynolds and UK Deputy Trade Commissioner for North America Alan Gogbashian.

The shipment also shines a spotlight on Manchester and Liverpool’s growing role as major hubs for exports to North America and leaders in digital trade innovation as the cities help connect businesses across the UK with international markets while supporting jobs and investment throughout the North West and beyond.

Andrew McKeown, CEO of LogChain, said:

Atlantic Proof is policy and diplomacy in action. It turns a tariff win into a real shipment, showing how exporters can move goods faster, cheaper, and with less friction when trade policy and digital trade infrastructure work together. For LogChain, this is exactly why Liverpool is our global HQ: the city region has the history, ambition, and capability to help lead the next era of global trade.

Andrew Skene, owner of Skene Whisky, said:

Atlantic Proof is a celebration of Scotch whisky, but it is also a practical step forward for exporters. For whisky producers, access to the US market matters, and anything that reduces paperwork, delays, and friction helps us focus on what we do best: making great whisky and getting it to customers around the world.

Cllr Paula Basnet, Liverpool City Region Cabinet Member for Economic Growth and Regeneration, said:

Liverpool City Region helped build the world’s trading economy – now we’re helping to reinvent it for the digital age. Atlantic Proof shows how innovation can remove barriers to trade and open up new opportunities for businesses. We’re proud that LogChain has chosen to locate its global headquarters here, recognising the unique strengths of our city region’s maritime heritage, world-class logistics expertise and growing reputation as a centre for digital innovation.

“This project demonstrates how places like Liverpool City Region can combine tradition and technology to create new opportunities for businesses, jobs and investment.”

Notes to Editors

Whisky exports figures: UK overseas trade in goods statistics: May 2026 - GOV.UK

Whisky job figures: Scotch Whisky Economic Impact Report

Product: Premium limited-edition Scotch whisky (“Atlantic Proof”)

Digital trade platform: LogChain

Bottling strength: 100 Proof / 50% ABV

Maturation: American oak casks