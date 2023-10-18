Welsh Government
Historic Total Ban on Snares and Glue Traps use comes into force
Wales’ historic total ban on the use of snares and glue traps came into force yesterday (17 October) helping end the indiscriminate suffering of animals, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has said.
As of yesterday the use of snares or glue traps in Wales is illegal, the first ban of its kind in the UK. This measure was included in Wales’ first Agriculture Act and the ban on snares is a Programme for Government commitment.
Snares, sometimes referred to as cable restraints, cause a great deal of suffering to animals and are indiscriminate as they can harm species they are not intended for such as otters, dogs and cats. An animal caught in a snare can endure acute pain and suffering.
Similarly glue traps cause suffering to the trapped animal, including the rodent it was intended for and other animals such as cats. If pets such as cats are caught in a glue trap it can tragically lead to the animal being put to sleep as a result of the injuries sustained.
Alternative methods of predator control are widely available, and similarly while rodent control is essential where prevention has failed, more humane and targeted methods are available.
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths yesterday said:
This is a historic day for animal welfare. We strive for the very highest standards of animal welfare in Wales, and the use of snares and glue traps are incompatible with what we want to achieve.
Many animals will now be spared the most terrible suffering as a result of this ban. I’m proud Wales is the first of the UK nations to introduce such a move.
The banning of snares and glue traps is not about preventing predator or rodent control. There are other more humane ways to do this.
I’d like to thank all our partners who’ve worked hard to bring this ban about, and I look forward to continuing to ensure we have the very highest standards of animal welfare in Wales.
Rob Taylor, Wales Rural and Wildlife Crime Co-ordinator yesterday said:
I welcome the introduction of the ban here in Wales today. These traps are indiscriminate and over the years I have personally seen various none target species, such as badgers and cats caught in snares and suffering terrible injury. After today anyone caught using a snare or glue trap in Wales could face a fine or imprisonment, so we advise people to be aware of this new law and act accordingly.
Billie-Jade Thomas, senior public affairs manager at RSPCA Cymru yesterday said:
We very much welcome the ban on snares and glue traps coming into force today.
Both have the potential to cause immeasurable suffering to animals. Too often, our officers have dealt with animals in severe pain and misery at the hands of these devices; which are cruel, indiscriminate and totally unnecessary.
The lives of many animals will be saved including wildlife, pets and farm animals such as sheep and lambs.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/historic-total-ban-snares-and-glue-traps-use-comes-force
