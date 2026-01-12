Historically Significant 18th Century Sculpture at risk of leaving the UK

A temporary export bar has been placed on a historically significant 18th century bust of John Gordon of Invergordon by Edmé Bouchardon

The bust has been valued at £3.1 million (plus VAT of £620,000 which can be reclaimed by an eligible institution)

Export bar is to allow time for a UK gallery or institution to acquire the bust

An export bar has been placed on an 18th century bust of John Gordon of Invergordon by Edmé Bouchardon in an effort to protect a key piece of the nation’s history.

The 18th century marble sculpture, signed and dated 1728, has been valued at £3.1 million and represents a work of outstanding cultural and historical importance to Britain.

The bust provides unique insight into Scottish heritage as it represents the only classicising bust of a Scottish aristocrat by Bouchardon from the first half of the 18th century. The sculpture demonstrates Bouchardon’s innovative approach to portraiture, combining classical typology with naturalism and psychological insight.

Sir John Gordon of Invergordon was a Scottish politician, important for his role as Member of Parliament. He succeeded his father as MP for Cromarty and served as Secretary for Scottish Affairs to Frederick, Prince of Wales, in the 1740s.

His family was also well known for their land ownership and development efforts which established the town of Invergordon, a key port on the Cromarty Firth. This famous marble bust of him, sculpted by Edmé Bouchardon in Rome is a significant piece of art and a tangible link to the town’s heritage.

It is one of only two classicising marble busts of British male sitters by the French sculptor, with the other not on public display, meaning the work is considered essential to understanding the development of 18th century British portraiture.

Culture Minister, Baroness Twycross said:

This bust has an extraordinary history. I hope the temporary export ban will allow a UK institution or gallery to be found to keep this extraordinary sculpture in Britain.

Stuart Lochhead, member of the Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest, said:

This remarkable marble bust of John Gordon of Invergordon by Edme Bouchardon tells a unique story about Scotland, Jacobite intrigue, Rome as a cultural crucible at the time of the Grand Tour, and a radical new portrait style. Gordon is portrayed bare-chested, evoking some of the classical sculpture Bouchardon studied at the French Academy in Rome. This rare approach reflects the artist’s ambition to merge ancient nobility with eighteenth-century elegance. A striking example of Bouchardon’s mastery and Scotland’s participation in the Grand Tour, the sculpture combines historical significance, rarity, and superb quality. This exceptional work of art deserves to be saved for the nation.

The Minister’s decision follows the advice of the Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest (RCEWA).

The Committee made its recommendation on the basis that the bust met the first, second, and third Waverley criteria for its outstanding connection with our history and national life, its outstanding aesthetic importance, and its outstanding significance to the study of the history of 18th century sculpture in Britain and Europe and the sculpture and portrayal of aristocrats.

The decision on the export licence application for the bust will be deferred for a period ending on 8 April 2026 inclusive. At the end of the first deferral period owners will have a consideration period of 15 Business Days to consider any offer(s) to purchase the bust at the recommended price of £3,135,90 (plus VAT of £620,000 which can be reclaimed by an eligible institution). This price includes the cost of producing a replica of the bust.

