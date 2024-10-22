“Our history has shaped the country we are today, it’s vital that young people learn about our rich and diverse heritage at school”.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells today (22nd October) announced work has started to create the new Welsh History Timeline, which will include resources and information for teachers and practitioners.

The Minister herself knows the important role Welsh history has in education, having undertaken a degree in International and Welsh history and a master’s in modern Welsh history at the University of Cardiff, alongside being a history teacher at St Cenydd Community School, Caerphilly for sixteen years.

Welsh history has been mandatory as part of the Curriculum for Wales since 2022. Learners are taught how history, language, diversity and culture have shaped Wales to become the proud and unique nation it is today.

Emphasis is on teaching Welsh history relevant to a young person’s local area where they live and learn, whether it be about the world’s first recorded business deal worth a million pounds taking place in Cardiff in 1907 or Wales having its own dinosaur, the Dracoraptor hanigani, discovered in 2014 or learning about the copper mine at Great Orme being one of the most important in Europe, the new Welsh History Timeline will help teachers to prepare interesting and enjoyable lessons for their learners.

The new Welsh History Timeline which will support teachers with resources, advice and information in order to teach the dynamic and varied history of Wales. It will be overseen by Adnodd, the Welsh Government body who produce resources for education practitioners in Wales, bringing expertise from the Higher Education sector in Wales to support the creation of the timeline. This includes representatives from the Higher Education sector joining representatives from Adnodd and Welsh Government, alongside an expert panel that will help shape the new timeline.

The Minister recently visited Ysgol Bro Taf and attended a year 7 history class.

Minister for Higher and Further Education Vikki Howells said:

I am incredibly passionate about history having taught it for over 16 years. It’s important that children and young people learn about Wales, looking back helps us to understand how the country has been shaped to the Cymru we know today. As part of my own Welsh history studies, the politics of the mining industry was the main focus of my masters. This helped me understand the role of politics in Wales, which I am now a part of. History can inspire us and help us to think about our own future. I have seen first-hand the enjoyment and benefits children and young people get from history. Our heritage is unique to us, our history has shaped the country we are today, it’s vital that young people learn about our rich and diverse past at school.

A range of relevant educational resources relating to Welsh History are already available on Hwb. There are also materials produced or in production by partners including Cadw and Museum Wales.