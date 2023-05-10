Hit and run driver has sentence increased

A banned driver who killed a cyclist and left him for dead has his prison term increased after the Court of Appeal reviewed the original sentence.

Lee Beevers (27), from Normanton, West Yorkshire, has had his original sentence overturned and sent to prison for six years after the Court of Appeal reviewed the case under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

The court heard that on the evening of 13 April 2022, Beevers was driving his friend’s car at speeds of more than 70mph through residential areas.

Despite being uninsured and subject to a driving ban, Beevers ignored his passengers’ requests to slow down and continued to drive along the Wakefield Road at speed.

As Beevers approached a junction with Church Lane, he struck Alan Tankard who was crossing the road on his bicycle wearing visible clothing.

Beevers continued to drive without checking on his victim, who had been propelled into the air. Alan Tankard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Analysis of CCTV evidence calculated that Beevers was driving at 82mph at the point of the collision and neither Lee Beevers nor his passengers called for assistance. The car was then burned to evade detection.

Beevers pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified and was sentenced on 19 January 2023 to four years and eight months and disqualified from driving for five years and four months.

His sentence was increased by the Court of Appeal to six years at a hearing on 21 April 2023.

The Solicitor General, Michael Tomlinson KC MP, yesterday said: