Hi-tech housing solutions help ease pressures on health and social care

Increased investment for adaptations in homes.

The budget for a programme that uses technology in housing to help older people remain independent for longer will more than double this year from £8.2 million to £20.9 million. This means more housing association tenants will benefit from the Registered Social Landlord Adaptations Programme, a preventative model that also reduces hospital admissions and long-term care costs.

On her visit to Bield Housing Association’s Tech Hub in Linlithgow, the Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville saw a variety of adaptations that are making a difference to the lives of older people and saving public money.

Ms Somerville said:

“Scotland faces significant challenges as our population ages and it is preventative, people-focused approaches like this that will help us deliver better outcomes for older people while making the best use of public resources.

“That is why we announced in our Programme for Government that we would more than double the budget this year for the Registered Social Landlord’s Adaptations Programme from £8.25 million to £20.9 million to allow housing associations to plan and deliver more adaptations for their tenants.

“This financial year we are also investing £768 million in affordable housing, the majority of which will be for social rent. This reflects our long-standing commitment to ensure everyone in Scotland has a safe and affordable home to live in.”

Chief Executive of Bield Debbie Collins said:

“Investing in the right housing and technology supports older people to manage their health, stay connected, and live independently - reducing reliance on formal care and helping to avoid preventable hospital stays.

“We believe housing must be seen as part of the health and care infrastructure and that continued investment in digital solutions and accessible homes not only improve people’s lives but delivers public value by saving money in the long-term.”