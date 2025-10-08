HIV diagnoses fall in England

Challenges remain in reaching certain populations however.

The latest HIV surveillance data for 2024, published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) yesterday, shows encouraging progress in ending HIV transmission, with new diagnoses falling by 4% across the UK from 3,169 in 2023 to 3,043 in 2024.

England continues to excel in HIV prevention, treatment and care, meeting the UNAIDS targets for the sixth consecutive year, with 95% of all adults living with HIV diagnosed, 99% of adults diagnosed receiving treatment, and 98% of adults on treatment having suppressed viral loads.

Since HIV prevention medication (PrEP) was commissioned by the NHS in autumn 2020, the number of people accessing this prevention tool has increased annually. In 2024, a 7.7% increase in people accessing PrEP was observed, with 111,123 people now receiving it.

Overall HIV testing in sexual health services increased by 3% and contact tracing – where the sexual partners of people newly diagnosed with HIV are contacted and encouraged to have an HIV test - remained highly effective, with 85% of contacts tested and 5% of the latter being diagnosed with HIV as a result.

Deaths among people living with HIV also decreased by 14% from 751 to 643 between 2023 and 2024.

However, the data also reveals some challenges in reaching certain populations. Young people aged 15 to 24 are particularly affected, with HIV testing rates falling by 7% in this age group while continuing to increase across all other ages.

This group also had the lowest treatment rates at 96% compared to 99% for all other age groups, and only 91% having viral suppression (meaning they cannot pass HIV on through sex) compared to the overall population average of 98%.

The latest data also highlight:

PrEP access varies significantly by group, with uptake highest among white (79.4%) and ethnic minority (77.8%) gay, bisexual and all men who have sex with men, but much lower among Black African heterosexual women (34.6%) and men (36.4%)

new HIV diagnoses among gay and bisexual men in England decreased by 6% from 859 to 810, though ethnic minority men constituted 35% of all new diagnoses in this group

geographic variations persist, with diagnoses decreasing in London but increasing outside London among heterosexual men

42% of all new cases in England were late diagnoses, with adults diagnosed late 10 times more likely to die within a year compared to adults diagnosed promptly

half of Black African heterosexuals were diagnosed late compared to under a third of gay and bisexual men

Dr Tamara Djuretic, Head of HIV Section at UKHSA, said:

It’s excellent to see new HIV diagnoses fall and our continued success in meeting UNAIDS targets – with 98% of people on treatment having suppressed viral loads, meaning they can live healthy lives and cannot pass HIV on to sexual partners. However, we’re concerned about poorer testing and treatment outcomes among young people, who are at a crucial stage for establishing healthy sexual behaviours. Early diagnosis can be lifesaving, so please get regularly tested if you’re sexually active. HIV tests and PrEP are free and confidential through the NHS and local sexual health services. If you do test positive, treatment is highly effective, and you can expect to live a long, healthy life.

The Department of Health and Social Care, with UKHSA, NHS England and partners, continue to develop the next HIV Action Plan which will be published this year to address these challenges and build on current successes.