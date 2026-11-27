NHS Wales
|Printable version
HIV testing in Wales at its highest level since 2020
The latest figures in the Trends in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of HIV in Wales annual report shows HIV testing in Wales has reached its highest level since 2020, while treatment and viral suppression rates have exceeded national targets.
A total of 132,449 people were tested in 2025 – a 4.3% increase compared with the previous year.
The latest figures from Public Health Wales also show that Wales is meeting two of the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets for HIV treatment. 99% of 2,522 patients were receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART), exceeding the target of 95%.
Antiretroviral therapy is medication used to treat HIV and helps people living with the virus maintain their health. Effective treatment can reduce HIV to undetectable levels, meaning it cannot be passed on through sex.
Among those receiving treatment where viral load information was available, 97% had a viral load of 200 copies/ml or lower, indicating viral suppression and exceeding the 95% target.
The UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets aim to ensure that 95% of people living with HIV know their HIV status, 95% of those diagnosed receive treatment and 95% of those receiving treatment achieve viral suppression.
The number of people receiving pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a medication that prevents HIV, has increased by 17% since 2021.
More than 6,391 people have been prescribed PrEP in Wales since 2021, with the number of individuals receiving the medication increasing every year between 2021 and 2024. PrEP is medication taken by HIV-negative people to reduce their risk of getting HIV.
There were 82 new HIV diagnoses among Welsh residents in 2025, a 4% increase on the previous year.
The prevalence of people living with HIV in Wales was 79.9 per 100,000 population in 2025. This was lower than the rates recorded in England (180.4 per 100,000) and Scotland (104.2 per 100,000).
Anyone concerned about HIV and their sexual health can access free and confidential advice, testing and support though NHS Wales.
For more information, search ‘Sexual and Reproductive Health‘ or ‘HIV‘ on the Public Health Wales website.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/2026/11/26/hiv-testing-in-wales-at-its-highest-level-since-2020/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Public Health Wales Sexual Health Test and Post Service26/11/2026 16:15:00
Public Health Wales’s Sexual Health Test and Post Service has been undergoing a service improvement review to ensure that the service delivers the best quality of care to the people who use it.
Organisations in Wales urged to strengthen climate adaptation efforts24/11/2026 16:15:00
Public Health Wales is setting out the actions needed across Wales to strengthen climate adaptation, protect health, reduce inequalities and build resilience to the impacts of climate change.
Researchers, funders and partners urged to tackle key climate and health evidence gaps in Wales23/11/2026 10:10:00
In a new report, Public Health Wales has set out eight priorities where research and evaluation are needed to support evidence-informed action on resilience and adaptation to climate change.
Public Health Wales Statement on Module 7 Report of the UK Covid-19 Public Inquiry20/11/2026 14:25:00
Public Health Wales welcomes the report from Module 7 of the Covid-19 Public Inquiry and its focus on evaluating the UK’s approach to testing, tracing and isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic, including policies from Wales.
How a short hospital stay led to weeks of treatment after initial antibiotics failed19/11/2026 09:15:00
What was expected to be a 48-hour hospital stay became seven weeks of treatment for Harriet Davies after antibiotics failed to improve a serious abdominal infection.
CARIS Annual report 2026 is published11/11/2026 09:15:00
The rate of babies born with congenital anomalies in Wales has steadily fallen over recent years, while survival to their first birthday has remained stable, according to the latest annual statistics from Public Health Wales’ Congenital Anomalies Registration and Information Service (CARIS).
Eligible groups urged to get vaccinated as flu season begins09/11/2026 11:15:00
Public Health Wales is urging all eligible groups, particularly those with long-term health conditions and those aged 65 and over, to get vaccinated as soon as possible, following evidence that flu is circulating.
Wales comes together to get moving in first national diabetes parkrun event of its kind02/11/2026 14:15:00
People across Wales are being invited to take part in the first national diabetes parkrun and parkwalk initiative of its kind on Saturday 14 November, bringing together communities, healthcare organisations and charities to encourage people to get active and learn more about diabetes.