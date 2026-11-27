The latest figures in the Trends in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of HIV in Wales annual report shows HIV testing in Wales has reached its highest level since 2020, while treatment and viral suppression rates have exceeded national targets.

A total of 132,449 people were tested in 2025 – a 4.3% increase compared with the previous year.

The latest figures from Public Health Wales also show that Wales is meeting two of the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets for HIV treatment. 99% of 2,522 patients were receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART), exceeding the target of 95%.

Antiretroviral therapy is medication used to treat HIV and helps people living with the virus maintain their health. Effective treatment can reduce HIV to undetectable levels, meaning it cannot be passed on through sex.

Among those receiving treatment where viral load information was available, 97% had a viral load of 200 copies/ml or lower, indicating viral suppression and exceeding the 95% target.

The UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets aim to ensure that 95% of people living with HIV know their HIV status, 95% of those diagnosed receive treatment and 95% of those receiving treatment achieve viral suppression.

The number of people receiving pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a medication that prevents HIV, has increased by 17% since 2021.

More than 6,391 people have been prescribed PrEP in Wales since 2021, with the number of individuals receiving the medication increasing every year between 2021 and 2024. PrEP is medication taken by HIV-negative people to reduce their risk of getting HIV.

There were 82 new HIV diagnoses among Welsh residents in 2025, a 4% increase on the previous year.

The prevalence of people living with HIV in Wales was 79.9 per 100,000 population in 2025. This was lower than the rates recorded in England (180.4 per 100,000) and Scotland (104.2 per 100,000).

Anyone concerned about HIV and their sexual health can access free and confidential advice, testing and support though NHS Wales.

For more information, search ‘Sexual and Reproductive Health‘ or ‘HIV‘ on the Public Health Wales website.