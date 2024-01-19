Hizb ut-Tahrir proscribed as terrorist organisation

Hizb ut-Tahrir has been proscribed today (19 January), making it a criminal offence to belong to the group, or invite support for it.

The organisation Hizb ut-Tahrir has been proscribed as a terrorist organisation today (19 January) after Parliament approved a draft order laid on Monday (15 January).

This order makes belonging to Hizb ut-Tahrir or inviting support for the group a criminal offence, with a potential prison sentence of 14 years which can be handed down alongside or in place of a fine.

Hizb ut-Tahrir has now been added to the list of proscribed organisations in the UK, alongside 79 other organisations.