Hizb ut-Tahrir proscribed as terrorist organisation
Hizb ut-Tahrir has been proscribed today (19 January), making it a criminal offence to belong to the group, or invite support for it.
The organisation Hizb ut-Tahrir has been proscribed as a terrorist organisation today (19 January) after Parliament approved a draft order laid on Monday (15 January).
This order makes belonging to Hizb ut-Tahrir or inviting support for the group a criminal offence, with a potential prison sentence of 14 years which can be handed down alongside or in place of a fine.
Hizb ut-Tahrir has now been added to the list of proscribed organisations in the UK, alongside 79 other organisations.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/hizb-ut-tahrir-proscribed-as-terrorist-organisation
