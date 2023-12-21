Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
HM Armed Forces Veteran Cards will officially launch in the New Year following a successful assessment from the Central Digital and Data Office
The Ministry of Defence and Office for Veterans’ Affairs are jointly delivering this commitment as part of ongoing improvements to veterans support.
The Ministry of Defence has been working closely with the Office for Veterans’ Affairs and Government Digital Services to develop a new digital service to enable veterans who left the Armed Forces prior to December 2018 to verify their veteran status and receive a Veteran Card in the post.
Veteran Cards have two primary functions: to ensure that veterans can quickly verify their status to access public and charitable sector support if they need it and to provide a recognition of service in the Armed Forces.
The service will officially launch by the end of January 2024 following a successful assessment from the Central Digital and Data Office, with updates on this to follow.
Further details of the application process will be available soon.
Veterans can apply for their cards by emailing dbs-veteran-cards@mod.gov.uk, including your name, year of birth, and year you left your service. You’ll then receive an email invitation to apply for your card.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/hm-armed-forces-veteran-cards-will-officially-launch-in-the-new-year-following-a-successful-assessment-from-the-central-digital-and-data-office
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
UK and Saudi Arabia emphasise commitment to Middle East security21/12/2023 16:40:00
The UK and Saudi Arabia have reaffirmed their long-standing defence partnership, amid the deteriorating security situation in the Red Sea.
MDP celebrates six years of Project Servator20/12/2023 15:05:00
This year the Ministry of Defence Police celebrated their six-year anniversary of deploying Project Servator.
HMS Diamond joins new international task force to protect shipping in the Red Sea20/12/2023 10:15:00
Royal Navy Destroyer HMS Diamond joins Operation Prosperity Guardian, a new international task force to protect merchant shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
Virtual testing conducted alongside live activity at AWE19/12/2023 14:22:00
Dstl's simulation capability, the Virtual Proving Ground, enabled users to test emerging technologies during a recent Army Warfighting Experiment.
First UK Trade Mission to Kyiv Boosts Defence Cooperation19/12/2023 10:15:00
UK Government and UK defence industry conduct their first trade mission to Ukraine.
UK Carrier Strike Group to visit Japan in 202515/12/2023 12:15:00
The UK’s Carrier Strike Group will visit Japan as part of the flagship 2025 Indo-Pacific deployment, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps yesterday announced.
UK, Japan, and Italy sign international stealth fighter jet programme treaty14/12/2023 13:15:00
UK signs international Treaty with Japan and Italy for a future combat air programme that aims to develop an innovative stealth fighter with supersonic capability and equipped with cutting-edge technology.
Government takes action in response to the Etherton review14/12/2023 11:10:00
The Government yesterday launched the Application and Registration of Interest forms for new and planned restorative measures recommended by the Review.