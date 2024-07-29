Scottish Government
HM Inspector of Anatomy for Scotland: annual report 2023-2024
Annual report to The Scottish Ministers, written by Professor Gordon Findlater, His Majesty's Inspector of Anatomy for Scotland, providing a resume of duties undertaken in the role during the period 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024.
The remit of the Inspector is laid out in section 9, sub-section 2 of the Anatomy Act 1984 as Amended by the Human Tissue (Scotland) Act 2006 and states:
An inspector shall be appointed –
- to advise the Scottish Ministers on the exercise of his functions under this Act;
- to inspect premises in respect of which licenses are sought under section 3(1) of the Act in order to ascertain whether the premises are suitable;
- to examine applications for licenses under the Act in order to ascertain whether the applicants are suitable;
- to inspect premises, in order to ascertain whether any offence has been or is being committed under section 11(1) or (2) or against regulations under section 8 (as mentioned in section 11 (4)).
The data contained in this report is for the period 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024.
