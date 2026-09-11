Scottish Government
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HM Inspector of Anatomy for Scotland Annual Report to the Scottish Ministers 1 April 2025 – 31 March 2026
Annual report to The Scottish Ministers, written by Professor Gordon Findlater, His Majesty's Inspector of Anatomy for Scotland, providing a resume of duties undertaken in the role during the period 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026.
Introduction
The remit of the Inspector is laid out in section 9, Sub-section 2 of the Anatomy Act 1984 as Amended by the Human Tissue (Scotland) Act 2006 and states:
An inspector shall be appointed –
to advise the Scottish Ministers on the exercise of his functions under this Act;
to inspect premises in respect of which licenses are sought under Section 3(1) of the Act in order to ascertain whether the premises are suitable;
to examine applications for licenses under the Act in order to ascertain whether the applicants are suitable;
to inspect premises, in order to ascertain whether any offence has been or is being committed under Section 11(1) or (2) or against regulations under Section 8 (as mentioned in section 11 (4)).
The data contained in this report is for the period 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/hm-inspector-anatomy-scotland-annual-report-scottish-ministers-1-april-2025-31-march-2026/
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