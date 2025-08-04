HM Land Registry accepts Qualified Electronic Signatures

Adopting this technology will bring greater security and ease for anyone involved in buying or selling residential or commercial property.

Qualified Electronic Signatures are the most secure form of electronic signature – no paper or witness needed.

The signature tools use long-established, well-regulated technology.

HM Land Registry is encouraging lawyers and their clients to start using Qualified Electronic Signatures now.

Customers who are interested in submitting applications using the technology should contact QES@landregistry.gov.uk

HM Land Registry has invited conveyancers to start submitting applications including documents signed using a Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) tool. The organisation is keen to support interested lawyers, their clients and lenders, as the property market increasingly looks towards the new signature technology for the benefits it offers them and their clients.

By removing the need for a third party to witness the execution of a deed, replacing this step with a highly secure electronic signature, the technology affords greater flexibility and simplicity.

The electronic signature also offers greater security and assurance for everyone involved in a property transaction.

Andy Roddy, Deputy Director – Digital Services at HM Land Registry, said:

We are excited to enable our customers the option to use Qualified Electronic Signatures in their land registration applications. This marks another major step forward in our ongoing digital transformation, as we keep pace with – and meet the needs of – our most technologically advanced customers. We hope all of our customers will be able to benefit from this new and valuable technology.

To ensure customers are supported, and their QES applications handled correctly, HM Land Registry invites all customers interested in using the technology to contact QES@landregistry.gov.uk. We will provide more information in coming months about our work with QES applications.