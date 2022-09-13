HM Land Registry arrangements for Monday 19 September Bank Holiday

Monday 19 September is a national Bank Holiday to give as many people as possible the opportunity on the day of the State Funeral to mark Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing and commemorate her Reign.

Consequently, all notice periods and official search priority periods which began before but which expire after 19 September 2022 will be automatically extended by one working day. Any affected cancellation dates will also be extended. Notices and search certificates issued before 19 September that include an expiry date will not reflect the automatic extension. For example, a notice issued on 12 September that states that it expires on 3 October will actually not expire until 4 October. You may wish to amend your records to avoid any confusion.

Our Business e-services, Search for Land and Property Information and GOV.UK will be available but our Customer Contact Centre and technical support teams will not be available on Monday 19 September. Normal service will resume at 8am Tuesday 20 September.