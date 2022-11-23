HM Land Registry arrangements for Royal Mail strikes

Royal Mail has confirmed strike action on Thursday 24 and Friday 25 November 2022.

Please note, for applications where a requisition has been sent the deadline to reply will be extended if it falls on a strike day. Caseworkers will check for a reply after midday on the next strike-free day.

We are aware that the postal strikes may delay how quickly we can process applications, as there will not be a postal delivery or collection on strike days. In addition, there may also be higher than normal volumes of work being received on the days either side of the strike.

For support with any HM Land Registry services you can contact us online using our contact form.

You can find out more information about the strikes.