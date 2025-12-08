HM Land Registry gives more information to help cut delays and costs

Key messages

HM Land Registry is improving transparency and supporting complete and correct applications by now publishing avoidable requisitions data on GOV.UK. This information helps professional customers take action to reduce costly delays by taking advantage of free training and support on offer.

The data adds context to the existing Request for information (requisition) data, published since 2019. Avoidable requisitions are those which customers can easily resolve, while unavoidable requisitions arise from legal requirements or the inherent complexity of the registration process.

Significant progress has been made over the past six months: 29% of professional customers have seen a reduction in their avoidable requisitions and 20% now have an avoidable requisition rate under 1%, compared with 17% a year ago. But, with highest avoidable requisition rates at just over 28%, there is still more to do.

To speed up application processing, HM Land Registry continues to roll out automated digital checks to stop simple errors at source, as well as providing free training to reduce mistakes.

Alongside the progress being made by its professional customers, HM Land Registry is also strengthening its own processes, including staff training, to ensure greater accuracy and consistency in the requisitions it raises.HM Land Registry now offers more information about application quality, giving conveyancers and law firms clearer insight into what they can do to improve their applications and reduce costly delays for HM Land Registry, themselves and their clients in the property market.

The updated data, now available on GOV.UK, shows encouraging progress since HM Land Registry began sharing resources in May 2025:

29% of professional customers have seen a reduction in their avoidable requisition rates

57% now have rates below 5%

1 in 5 firms (20%) are achieving rates under 1%, up from 17% last year. But some firms still hit higher rates, so the challenge remains

Why does this matter?

Fewer errors lead to faster applications, fewer delays and a better experience for clients. Publishing this data also acknowledges calls from regulators and consumer groups for greater transparency.

The first set of requisition data covered a wide range of reasons – many driven by property law, registration requirements and market pressures. The new dataset offers a clearer, more focused view.

What else is HM Land Registry doing to help?

Alongside the updated dataset, HM Land Registry offers:

Top 10 Tips for error-free applications

free workshops and on-demand training via our training hub

automated digital checks to stop mistakes at source

HM Land Registry is also working hard internally to improve the accuracy and consistency of the requisitions it raises through strengthened processes and casework teams. More than 4,000 staff have been trained by its Land Registration Academy since 2021 and are developing their skills and experience.

Iain Banfield, Interim Chief Executive and Chief Land Registrar, said: “Firms have told us they want clearer insight into where they can improve, and this dataset provides that. The progress we’ve seen over the past six months shows what is possible when we work together. There is still more to do, but these results demonstrate real momentum and a shared commitment to reducing delays for our customers and their clients. We thank all our customers for their efforts and look forward to continuing this progress together.”

Sheila Kumar, Chief Executive of the Council for Licensed Conveyancers (CLC), said: “It is clear that the focus on requisition rates and improving title application quality is already having a positive impact for home buyers and the property industry. “The CLC will continue to work with HM Land Registry to ensure conveyancers have the information and training they need to continue this progress. “Timely and high quality title applications are the vital final step in conveyancing, protecting clients and lenders, and we urge all CLC lawyers to make use of the HM Land Registry practice guides and training hub.”

Access your data

Check your firm’s performance and start improving today with the practical resources and on-demand training available on our training hub.

Background

‘Avoidable requisitions’ are errors and omissions in an application that can be avoided with care, such as name discrepancies, incomplete identity evidence, poorly scanned or missing documents or information in forms.

The data is based on applications processed, not received. The data has been tested and assured by our analyst team to ensure accuracy.

Firms are included in the dataset if HM Land Registry processed at least 10 of their applications during the six-month reporting period.

HM Land Registry provides a wealth of free guidance, tips and training – including free workshops – via its training hub on GOV.UK.

HM Land Registry has emailed qualifying customers a more detailed breakdown of their avoidable requisition data, including a descriptive list of their firm’s specific requisitions.

How the dataset is calculated

The dataset measures avoidable requisition rates (the proportion of avoidable requisitions), not volumes, to allow fair benchmarking regardless of firms’ application numbers.

It is based on applications, not title numbers or individual issues.