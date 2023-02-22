HM Land Registry
HM Land Registry industrial action update
Targeted industrial action from 27 February to 3 March.
HM Land Registry notes the decision of The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) to ask its members working for HM Land Registry to take targeted strike action during week commencing 27 February. This will affect union members working in some of HM Land Registry’s customer service teams, including the Customer Support Centre (CSC).
Core services, with all time-critical services required for property transactions, will continue as normal, including pre-completion searches (the majority of which are automated) and urgent applications that have been expedited.
However, contact with HM Land Registry will be affected. Mitigation action will be taken to keep disruption to a minimum, but there will likely be longer call waiting times and possibly reduced call hours.
We intend to keep our phone lines to the scheduled opening hours. However, if we need to reduce these call hours, we will update our contact HM Land Registry page with the revised opening hours for that day.
The CSC will operate as normal this week (from Monday 20 February) and due to the strike action, it will now also be operating on Friday 24 February until 5pm. From Monday 6 March the CSC will be operating as normal.
|Wednesday 22 February
|8am to 5pm
|Thursday 23 February
|8am to 5pm
|Friday 24 February
|8am to 5pm
|Saturday 25 February
|Closed
|Sunday 26 February
|Closed
|Monday 27 February
|8am to 5pm*
|Tuesday 28 February
|8am to 5pm*
|Wednesday 1 March
|8am to 5pm*
|Thursday 2 March
|8am to 5pm*
|Friday 3 March
|8am to 5pm*
|Saturday 4 March
|Closed
|Sunday 5 March
|Closed
|Monday 6 March
|8am to 5pm
*Opening hours are subject to change.
In the event of reduced call hours, daily updates will be published on our social media channels and on our contact HM Land Registry page.
For support with any HM Land Registry services, including which services can be accessed online, you can contact us using our Contact Us form.
You can find out more information about the strikes.
