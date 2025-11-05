HM Land Registry launches its ambitious new Strategy 2025+

HM Land Registry sets out its ambitions in its new Strategy 2025+ to deliver better services and unlock a faster, less stressful property market.

HM Land Registry has today (Wednesday 5 November) published its Strategy 2025+, outlining how it will continue working with government, customers and stakeholders to deliver more efficient digital services, expertise and accessible property information to unlock a better, faster and less stressful property market. The strategy builds on the strong progress made in recent years to put the customer at the heart of everything.

Iain Banfield, Interim Chief Executive and Chief Land Registrar, said: “HM Land Registry is undergoing its most significant transformation in over 20 years to serve our customers better. Strategy 2025+ represents our commitment to unlock a better, faster and less stressful property market for everyone through improved digital services, enhanced expertise, and customer-centric approaches. This transformation will play a key role in supporting government ambitions – from building new homes and regenerating places, to unlocking clean energy infrastructure and transforming planning.”

Responding to customer needs

HM Land Registry has worked with customers to better understand what matters most to them and find easier, faster ways of doing business together. By listening more to customer experiences and acting on that feedback, HM Land Registry is reducing common application errors, shaping new services and making its data more accessible. The strategy sets out HM Land Registry’s long-term priorities designed to modernise property transactions and improve customers’ experience, from easy-to-use services that can be accessed safely on any mobile device to real-time information that customers can readily check for progress.

In recent years, HM Land Registry has recruited more than 2,000 new caseworkers and launched its own Land Registration Academy to train and upskill more people to serve customers directly. As a result, applications are being processed more quickly to meet market demand. But HM Land Registry will continue to invest in its people and equip them to thrive in a changing environment.

HM Land Registry is going further to build on these improvements. Strategy 2025+ sets out long-term priorities to modernise property transactions and improve the customer experience – working towards a future where everyone can get what they need quickly and confidently.

Investing in the digital transformation of the property market

HM Land Registry is investing in new technology and working in partnership with the government and property sector to agree data standards, so everyone can be confident in the information they’re using and sharing. Strategy 2025+ emphasises investments in automation, artificial intelligence and secure digital services enabling the unlocking of data, and continuing to digitise local land charges data faster than ever before. These investments directly support innovation, helping to drive economic growth and making it easier for people to make better decisions about land and property.