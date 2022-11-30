HM Land Registry marks the first major milestone in fulfilling automation ambitions

HM Land Registry has taken a major step to fulfilling the automation ambitions outlined in the Strategy 2022+ published in the summer.

Applications submitted using the HM Land Registry customer portal are now digital by default, using the Digital Registration Service. This is a move away from paper-based electronic applications. Rather than a scan or a PDF, the details of the application are entered directly into the service, capturing the data digitally. Digital data is more structured, accurate and will enable HM Land Registry to automate more applications.

The move to digital by default has been supported by the first major redesign to the customer portal since it was launched in 2009.

Deputy Director for Digital Services Eddie Davies commented:

Our objective is to support the development of a simpler, paperless, transparent and user-friendly process for buying and selling property. This update to the portal, and the move to digital by default, is a major milestone in achieving this objective through greater automation which we hope will ultimately lead to better services and quicker applications. By automating services, we expect to significantly improve completion of straightforward transactions with an ambition to return to same day applications for many.

About digital applications

HM Land Registry announced its intention to go digital in October 2021 A digital application is one submitted through the Digital Registration Service in the HM Land Registry portal or via legal software connected to HM Land Registry’s application programming interface (API) service Business Gateway. Rather than a scan or a PDF, the details of the application are entered directly into our services or via legal software, capturing the data digitally. Digital applications see fewer errors and requisitions and help speed up the process of land registration. From 30 November 2022, digital applications will be the default for business customers submitting applications to change the register. Customers submitted more than 1.3 million digital applications through the portal and our APIs between October 2021 to September 2022. Since the start of the year the Digital Registration Service has received over half a million applications Requisitions for incorrect name and fee errors have fallen nearly 40% for applications submitted through the Digital Registration Service. In the spring of this year the Digital Registration Service received the Real IT Award for Delivering Excellent Customer Service for the second year running.

About HM Land Registry