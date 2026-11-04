HM Land Registry publishes new avoidable requisitions data to help cut delays

The latest release supports continued efforts to improve application quality and reduce avoidable requisitions.

At a glance

Third dataset gives conveyancers fresh information to help improve application quality and reduce preventable registration delays.

Wider analysis shows around 400,000 fewer avoidable requisition points were raised in 2025 than in 2022 - a reduction of 47.7%.

HM Land Registry urges firms to use their data alongside free guidance and training to tackle recurring issues.

HM Land Registry yesterday published its third avoidable requisitions dataset, giving conveyancers and law firms updated information to help prevent errors and omissions in applications that often delay registration and create extra work for them.

The release covers the period 1 April to 30 September 2026 and is intended to help firms review their application quality and focus their checks, training and quality assurance where they can make the most difference. It comes as wider HM Land Registry analysis shows sustained progress in reducing avoidable requisition points since 2022.

A requisition is a request for more information or action before an application can be completed. Avoidable points relate to errors or omissions that could usually have been prevented before submission, such as missing identity evidence, discrepancies in names, unclear plans or missing supporting documents. A single requisition can contain more than one point.

Annual avoidable requisition points fell overall from around 839,000 in 2022 to 439,000 in 2025 - a reduction of 47.7%. After adjusting for application volumes, the rate fell by 39.1%, showing that the improvement was not just the result of fewer applications.

The positive trend continued between January and September 2026, with around 94 avoidable points raised per 1,000 applications - an 11% reduction in the rate compared with 2025. This progress reflects the shared efforts of conveyancers, post-completion teams, industry bodies and HM Land Registry. Read more here: Avoidable requisitions continue to fall as we work together.

Andrew Robertson, Head of Customer Policy at HM Land Registry, yesterday said:

Reducing avoidable requisitions is a shared achievement. Conveyancers, post-completion teams and industry bodies have worked with us to improve application quality, helping to reduce unnecessary work and delays for everyone involved. Our third dataset is an opportunity to build on that progress. We encourage firms to use their data to identify recurring issues and focus their checks and training where they will have the most impact. We will keep improving our guidance, services and the consistency of the requisitions we raise.

Despite the progress, preventable issues still cause unnecessary work. Missing or unclear information is now the most common broad category of avoidable requisition, while identity evidence not being supplied is the most common individual avoidable point.

HM Land Registry is encouraging firms to examine the specific reasons behind their requisitions and use that insight to strengthen pre-submission checks. Free guidance, workshops and training resources are available to help, alongside continuing work within HM Land Registry to improve the accuracy and consistency of requisitions. For more information, see Avoidable requisitions are falling. What’s next?

View the third avoidable requisitions dataset

Notes to Editors