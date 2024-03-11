HM Land Registry
|Printable version
HM Land Registry seeks view on its fees
The organisation is seeking views on the principles upon which fees are charged, including its data services.
- HM Land Registry is reviewing the structure that underpins how fees are set.
- The review is focused on the key principles of increasing access to data and simplifying fees.
- The call for evidence is open for 5 weeks, closing on 5 April 2024.
On 8 March 2024) HM Land Registry launched the Future Fees and Charging Structure call for evidence as part of a review of the current approach to setting fees for its data and services. The current fees and charging structure is seen by many to be complex. However it hasn’t been significantly revised since the organisation’s inception in 1862.
The review will look at how HM Land Registry’s fees and charging structure can be improved by asking respondents to answer questions based on three themes.
- Modernising and simplifying the fee structure.
- Ensuring fees are fair and reasonable.
- Supporting the land and property information agenda and encouraging innovation through better and more open access to data.
The call for evidence will run until 5 April. The organisation will then respond with detail on future stages of the review.
Chief Executive and Chief Land Registrar Simon Hayes said:
Our fees and charging structure has become unnecessarily complex. We want to seek views from a wide audience to ensure that the way we charge for our services supports our customers as well as the delivery of our Strategy 2022+.
Further information
To access the consultation visit HM Land Registry fees and charging structure.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/hm-land-registry-seeks-view-on-its-fees
Latest News from
HM Land Registry
UK House Price Index for December 202314/02/2024 11:20:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
December 2023 Transaction Data30/01/2024 15:20:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in December 2023.
New in the portal: edit and submit colleagues' applications24/01/2024 14:10:00
The updates will make work on the portal more flexible and efficient, better reflecting how conveyancers work.
HM Land Registry and lenders to end progress chasing17/01/2024 15:20:00
We are working with mortgage lenders to ensure they will no longer need to chase conveyancers for updates on the status of their applications.
UK House Price Index for November 202317/01/2024 12:20:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
October 2023 Transaction Data22/11/2023 11:10:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in October 2023.
UK House Price Index for September 202315/11/2023 12:15:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
September 2023 Transaction Data20/10/2023 14:10:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in September 2023.