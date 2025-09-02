HM Land Registry training programme recognised at industry awards

The Land Registration Academy programme has achieved a Princess Royal Training Award for its meaningful impact for colleagues and the organisation.

HM Land Registry has been recognised for its work in designing and implementing a Land Registration Academy training programme. This programme was designed to provide training and development to start to address the loss of experienced staff.

Since its launch in 2021, the Land Registration Academy has provided training, upskilling opportunities and development and career paths to more than 4,000 members of staff, transforming HM Land Registry’s capacity and delivery outcomes through this technical investment in their people.

HM Land Registry set a goal that, by March of 2025, it would be processing 95% of outstanding applications within 12 months of their submission. This target was met and surpassed ahead of the deadline and the increase in skills and capability of our staff, thanks to the Land Registration Academy, was one of a number of key contributors towards achieving this milestone.

Ange Clarkson, Deputy Director of Service Delivery, said:

We are thrilled to have met the standard of excellence set by the Princess Royal Training Awards. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our people within the Land Registration Academy and across HMLR in building confidence, skills and expertise, especially when assessed against prestigious organisations in both the public and private sector. The award honours commitment to delivering outstanding training and development through programmes that have demonstrated excellence and impact, which are the exact behaviours our people are achieving and exceeding.

We take a more detailed look at the Land Registration Academy and the impact it’s had in our recent blog: The Land Registration Academy – shaping the future of our caseworkers.

Now celebrating a decade of training excellence, The Princess Royal Training Awards honour organisations that demonstrate outstanding commitment to learning and development and highlight the tangible impact of exceptional training on both businesses and individuals.

Coinciding with HRH The Princess Royal’s 75th birthday, the 10th year of the Awards saw 143 applications, with 57 achieving the prestigious award. This year’s recipients represent a wide range of sectors including construction, hospitality, education and training, the public sector, not-for-profit, and heritage crafts.