HM The King is RUSI'S New Royal Patron

RUSI’s Chairman, Trustees and Staff are deeply honoured and proud to announce that His Majesty The King has graciously consented to become the Institute’s new Patron.

Since its foundation in 1831, the Royal United Services Institute has enjoyed the patronage of and a close relationship with the United Kingdom’s monarchs. King William IV took an active interest in the Institute’s early lectures and professional meetings, and Queen Victoria and Prince Albert were frequent visitors to RUSI’s Museum. As Prince of Wales, King Edward VII led the fund-raising campaign for the construction of the Institute’s headquarters in Whitehall. Both King George V and George VI, as well as Queen Mary, donated and loaned military items and works of art to the Institute’s collection. One of the first decisions taken by Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II soon after her Accession in 1952 was to become RUSI’s Patron. And Prince Philip took a leading role in the Institute’s funding campaign during the late 1990s, raising money for the refurbishment of the same building Edward VII inaugurated a century beforehand.

After the announcement of His Majesty The King’s decision, RUSI’s Chair, Sir David Lidington, remarked:

We regard this Royal patronage not only as the reaffirmation of an uninterrupted link between the Institute and the Royal Family but also as a mark of confidence in our abilities and contributions to the security of the UK and its allies.

RUSI’s Director-General, Dr Karin von Hippel, added,

As RUSI is approaching its 200th anniversary in 2031, we look forward to welcoming His Majesty The King to future activities and remain determined to adhere to the purpose of our Royal Charter: to promote knowledge and a better understanding of defence, security and the military sciences.