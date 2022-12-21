HM Treasury
HM Treasury and the Ministry of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia sign new MoU on Financial Services
The Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Minister of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on financial services cooperation on 20 December 2022.
- The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt MP, and the Minister of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, met yesterday, 20 December 2022, in London to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on financial services cooperation, and to discuss issues of mutual interest.
- This MoU reiterates our joint ambition to strengthen bilateral financial services cooperation and aims to enhance cross-border trade in financial services, promote financial stability, and foster greater cooperation on priority issues, such as green finance, in support of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/hm-treasury-and-the-ministry-of-finance-of-the-kingdom-of-saudi-arabia-sign-new-mou-on-financial-services
